Wrestling Roundup: Central 3rd at Concord; Nicolosi stands out again

Mike Glynn had all pins at 138 pounds, the final two in the first period, to remain unbeaten on the year to pace Central Catholic to third place at the Capital Classic in Concord. Finishing second for the Raiders were Jimmy Glynn (106) and Matt Shaw (145).
The host Crimson Tide took top team honors while Pinkerton, led by Sterling McLaughlin’s title at 182, were fourth. Jack Mackiernan was second at 160 for the Astros, who had six placers in the top five.
Defending champion Haverhill finished seventh as Jake Nicolosi won his second tournament in two weeks, getting all pins on the day including over Shaw in the finals. He also improved to 19-0 on the year and, with the wins, became Haverhill’s all-time win leader with 155, passing David Leonardo.
Also for the Hillies, Jay Levy finished second at heavyweight, Ben Davoli (113) was third and Steven Wise (152) took fourth.
Windham had three placers and finished 12th, led by Payton Sills taking third at 126.
OWLS’ STREAK IS OVER
One winning streak came to a halt for Timberlane Saturday against the top two ranked teams in Connecticut. The Owls lost a barn burner, 29-28, to No. 2 Simsbury and later -- after defeating Nashoba handily -- fell to No. 1 Danbury, the defending New England champion.
That ended Timberlane’s winning streak at 53 straight meets dating back three years. The Owls still have an impressive streak against New Hampshire teams -- 180 straight.
The Owls were unbeaten at just one weight class as both freshman Niko Langois (2-0) and Brendan Young (1-0) won their matches at 195. Jake Rousseau (120), Anthony Rousseau (152) and Cooper Kelley (182) all had two pins on the day for the Owls (10-2).
WHITTIER ROMPS 4 TIMES
Whittier Tech romped to four wins in a five-team meet at Tri-County to improve to an area-best 20-2. The Wildcats scored at least 51 points in every meet and twice hit 70. Javier Cepeda at 132 was one of five wrestlers who were 4-0 on the day.
ANDOVER FLEXES MUSCLES
Andover improved to 16-3 with a quad-meet sweep at Malden Catholic. The Warriors were unbeaten on the day from 138 through 182 pounds with Kelvin Davila (152) and Elias Maita (160) both 3-0.
PHILLIPS 4TH IN CLASS A
Phillips Academy placed fourth at the Class A prep tournament sparked by freshman Colin Nugent (126) and senior Eamon Garrity-Rokous (170), both of whom brought home individual titles. The Big Blue placed in eight weight classes.
Northfield-Mount Hermon rolled to the team title with 277.5 points. One of its champions was former Pentucket star Tyler Knox. He won in the 120-pound finals with a 14-second pin.
JACKSON 2ND IN CAL
It was a rough day for Pentucket at the Cape Ann League/Northeast Conference Tournament, placing ninth out of 12 teams. But sophomore Tucker Jackson had a good day, taking second at 170.
THREE REGGIES 3-0
Aiden Ranno (126), Amauris Gomez (160) and Anthony Araujo (220) were all 3-0 for Greater Lawrence, but the best the Reggies could manage in a quad-meet was a tie against Excel Academy.
Timberlane drops pair
Team scores: Simsbury 29, Timberlane 28; Danbury 44, Timberlane 25; Timberlane 57, Nashoba 21n
Timberlane records:
106: John Fabrizio 2-1; 113: Konrad Parker 2-1; 120: Jake Rousseau 2-1 2 pins; 126: Nate Peabody 1-0; 132:Erik Kappler 1-0, Codey Wild 1-1; 138: Brady Sickel 0-1, Nick Pallaria 1-1; 145: Adam Marquis 1-2; 152: Anthony Rousseau 2-1 2 pins 160: Bryce Parker 1-1, Joe Friel 0-1; 170: Joe Friel 0-2; 182: Cooper Kelley 2-1 2 pins ; 195: Niko Langlois 2-0, Brendan Young 1-0; 220: Chris Lund 2-1; HVY: Malikai Colon 0-3
CAL/NEC Tournament
Team scores (12 teams): Beverly 156.5, Marblehead/Swampscott 125, North Reading/Lynnffield 111, 9. Pentucket 57
Pentucket placers:
126: 3. Trevor Kamuda; 145: 4. Nic Williamson; 170: 2. Tucketr Jackson
Capital City Classic
Top team scores (25 teams): Concord 235, Bishop Henricken 174, Central Catholic 156, Pinkerton 128.5, 7. Haverhill 93, 12. Windham 72
Local placers:
106: 2. Jimmy Glynn (CC), 4. Aiden Williams (Win); 113: 3. Ben Davoli (Hav), 4. Sam Oakes (Win); 120: 5. Dom Robinson (Pink), 6. Jackie Dehney (CC); 126: 3. Payton Sills (Win); 138: 1. Mike Glynn (CC), 4. David Hammond (Pink); 145: 1. Jake Nicolosi (Hav), 2. Matt Shaw (CC); 152: 4. Steven Wise (Hav); 160: 2. Jack Mackiernan (Pink); 170: 6. Isaac Colon (Pink); 182: 1. Sterling McLaughlin (Pink), 4. Owen Buffagna (CC); 195: 5. Will Brown (Pink); 220: 5. Anthony Mears (CC); HVY:2. Jay Levy (Hav), 5. Jake Scarelli (Pink)
Pelham drops pair
Team scores: Manchester Central 30, Pelham 28; Exeter 33, Pelham 27
Top Pelham records:
113: Ryan Nicolosi 1-1; 120: Patrick Soonthornprapuet 1-1; 152: Jacob Donovan 2-0; 160: Evan Haskins 2-0; 182: Nick Carroll 1-1; 195: Conor Maslanek 2-0; 220: Ryan Leuteritz 1-1
Reggies manage tie
Team scores: Winchester 40, Gr. Lawrence 24; Norwood 46, Gr. Lawrence 30; Gr. Lawrence 39, Excel 39
Gr. Lawrence records:
126: Aiden Ranno 3-0 145: Augusta Reina 2-1; 160: Amauris Gomes 3-0; 182: Miguel Vasquez 1-2; 220: Anthony Araujo 3-0
Andover sweeps
Team scores: Andover 24, Malden Catholic 12; Andover 72, Bedford 9; Andover 51, Needham 22
Andover records:
106: Mitch Keamy 1-2; 113: Hudson Fraser 1-1; 120: Sean Hellman 2-0; 126: Theo Krueger 1-1; 132: ussain Mahesri 0-2; 138: Miles Fraser 2-0; 145: Jonathan Davila 2-0; 152: Kelvin Davila 3-0; 160: Elias Maita 3-0, 170: Sean Ballou 2-0, Connor Sheehan 1-0; 182: Connor Sheehan 2-0; 195: Brendan Major 2-1; 220: Yasser Maita 2-1; HVY: AJ Heidtke 2-0
Records: Andover 16-2
Whittier goes 4-0
Team scores: Whittier 60, Josiah Quincy 7; Whittier 78, Worcester Tech 6; Whittier 70, Keefe Tech 12; Whittier 51, Tri-County 16
Whittier records:
106: Sebastien Boisvert 3-1; 113: Nick Elkhoury 2-2; 120: Youscarl Nina 4-0; 126: Lukas Welling 2-2; 132: Javier Cepeda 4-0; 138: Lukas Rousseau 3-1; 145: Ethan Calderwood 3-0; 152: Jack Latauskas 0-1; 160: Jeremias Collazo 3-0, Devyn Flanagan 1-0; 170: Anthony Moran 3-1; 182: Jack Lemarier 4-0; 195: Jyzaiah Ferreria 4-0; 220: Jeremy Rousseau 3-1; HVY: Erickson Rivas 4-0
Records: Whittier 20-2
Class A Tournament
Top team scores (12 teams): Northfield-Mount Hermon 277.5, Phillipsm Exeter 198, St. Paul’s 166.5, Phillips Academy 165
Phillips placers:
113: 2. Amav Bhakta; 120: 2. Miles Palmer; 126: 1. Colin Nugent, 3. Michael Soto; 145: 3. Marisol Nugent; 160: 4. Riggs McGrath; 170: 1. Eamon Garrity-Rokous; 195: 6. Nick Buehler; HVY: 3. Thomas Radzik
Brooks splits
Team scores: Brooks 30, Milton 24; Belmont Hill 75, Brooks 0
Brooks winners:
126: Jake Sullivan by forfeit; 132: Chris Wall by forfeit; 138: Cam Riley by forfeit; 145: Jack Breen pin 2:35; 220: Anthony Carroll by forfeit
