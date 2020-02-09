HAVERHILL — For better and worse, junior Alex Chhy is what Lawrence wrestling is all about.
A first-year wrestler, like so many of the Lancers, Chhy has gradually progressed since the season started. And Saturday he took it another step forward with two key wins at 132, the final being a pin in the last match of the day to clinch a 42-33 win over Andover in the finals of the Hillie Duals.
The win was a sweet one for Lawrence coach Rob Niceforo, as it lifted his inexperienced club to 15-15-1 and it was the 300th of his 17-year career.
“I’m really proud of these kids,” said Niceforo. “They’re working hard and getting better and that’s all you can ask for.”
The maturing Lancers had several heroes against Andover, including 182-pounder Angel Miranda, a second-year wrestler as a sophomore.
Miranda was in a serious battle with Connor Sheehan when he went down with an injury. It was unclear if he could continue with the match, but he did and then pinned Sheehan for his fourth win of the day.
“We weren’t expecting that,” admitted Andover coach Mike Bolduc.
Another second-year Lawrence wrestler, heavyweight Joel Barretta, had a pivotal pin of AJ Heidtke in the finals. Davidson Theosmy completed a 4-0 day at 120 with an impressive decision, and standouts John Vasquez (145) and Eric Sanchez (195) handled tough opponents in the finals.
Things didn’t go quite the way Andover was hoping, but the Warriors won three of four meets to improve to 20-3 and their semifinal win, 40-36, was over a tough Salem club. Kelvin Davilla, Elias Maita and Miles Fraser were all unbeaten for the Warriors.
And Andover won’t need to wait long for a chance at revenge, as it meets Lawrence in a regular season dual meet to end the MVC season on Wednesday night.
Salem, meanwhile, came ever so close to making the finals and easily nailed down third place with a 47-27 victory over Braintree. Ryan O’Rourke, Matt Adams, George Boudreau, Beau Dillon and Josh Ozoria were all perfect on the day.
Among those going 3-1 for the Blue Devils, who improved to 18-6-2, was impressive freshman Matteo Mustapha at 132.
Host Haverhill was 2-1-1 on the day as Jake Nicolosi remained unbeaten at 145 to lead the way. Ben Davoli (113), Steven Wise (152) and Jay Levy (285) were all 4-0 and Dan Toothaker had a big pin in the last meet to clinch a win over North Reading/Lynnfield.
‘CATS ROLL TO ‘YELL’ TITLE
Whittier Tech romped to the title at the Travis Yell Duals to cap a tremendous 26-2 dual-meet season, which is believed to be a school record. The Wildcats crushed the competition, including Masconomet in the finals, 55-27.
Luke Iamele was 4-0 at 152 pounds for the Wildcats, while surging 170-pounder Anthony Moran and heavyweight Erickson Rivas were also perfect on the day. Jack Lemarier was 3-0 at 182, and both Sebastian Boisvert (106) and rapidly improving Youscarl Nina (120), Javier Cepeda (132) and Lukas Rousseau (138) were all 3-1.
The Wildcats will now gear for next week’s Division 2 sectional at Masconomet.
In the field was Pentucket, which had its best day of the season with four wins in five meets. David Gil was 5-0 at 220 for the Sachems, George Clohisy was 4-0 at two weight classes and Chris Legacy was 3-0 at 160.
TIMBERLANE ROMPS TO 14-2
Timberlane crushed three opponents in a quad-meet to improve to 14-2. Codey Wild (132) and Nick Pallaria (138) were both 3-0 with three pins, and vastly improved Anthony Rousseau (152) was 3-0 with two pins. Freshman heavyweight Malikai Colon was among several other unbeaten Owls on the day.
Also at the quad was Windham, which went 2-1 as Sam Oakes (113) and freshman Ky Cole (138) were both 3-0 and had strong days.
NO SWEAT FOR METHUEN
Michael Crowe, Dom DeMaio, CJ Brown and Adam Rader all were 3-0 on the day with three pins as Methuen improved to 22-3 on the year with an easy quad-meet sweep at Lexington.
PREP CAPTURES CROWN
St. John’s Prep was on top of its game Saturday and rolled to the Division 1 dual-meet state title, romping past West Springfield 51-17 in its last meet. Rawson Iwanicki of Andover was 3-0 for the Prep.
MASLANEK STAYS HOT
Pelham junior Conor Maslanek remained unbeaten and had three pins in a quad-meet for the Panthers. Maslanek is now 36-0 and has only one non-pin all season.
