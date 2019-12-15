It was a milestone, but not a dramatic one for Timberlane wrestling coach Barry Chooljian Saturday.
With an easy sweep of Phillips Exeter (64-9), Framingham (63-18) and Nobles (57-24), Chooljian passed 600 wins and is now 602-50-5 in 34 years.
Nick Pallaria led the way by going 3-0 in two weight classes and defeating two highly-touted foes, while Nate Peabody, Cooper Kelly, Brandon Musgrave and Konrad Parker all went 3-0 with three pins to lead the way.
The Owls B team also had a big day, finishing second to Winchester at the 13-team Milford-Souhegan Tournament. Jake Rousseau (120) and Braden Perras (145) were both champions.
HILLIES TAKE 2ND
Haverhill finished second at a tough Ashland tournament, scoring 153 1/2 points, which was just two short of a strong Coventry team. In third and fourth were highly-regarded Essex and Springfield Central.
The Hillies had three champions in 113-pounder Ben Davoli, 145-pounder Jake Nicolosi and 152-pounder Steven Wise. Davoli had a tech fall in the finals and Wise defeated talented Mahari Miller of Springfield Central, 5-2. Edgar Feliciano (132), Jackson DiFloures (138) and heavyweight Jay Levy all came in 3rd.
ANDOVER WINS BATTLE
Andover opened its season with a sweep in the Battle of the Andovers, defeating North Andover for the first time ever according to coach Mike Bolduc.
After missing last year with an injury, Jonathan Davila opened with three wins at 145 with older brother Kelvin Davila going 3-0 over two weight classes. Sean Hellman at 120 and 126 and Elias Maita were also 3-0. New heavyweight AJ Heidke went 2-1.
For North Andover, which lost two of three meets, Ethan Ford was perfect at 132. Brooks lost three times but Corey Gaffney (113) and Nick Crary (126) were both 3-0. Phillips was 2-1 on the day.
WHITTIER SWEEPS
Whittier Tech opened its season on a high note with a quad-meet sweep of host North Reading (51-30), Wilmington (57-23) and Hopkinton (51-28). Freshman Sebastian Boisvert was 3-0 in his high school debut while 160-pounder Jeremias Collazo and heavyweight Erickson Rivas were also 3-0.
Seven other Wildcats were 2-1 on the day.
REGGIES LOOK SOLID
Greater Lawrence got off to a solid start to the season in a six-team meet, winning twice and tying Tewksbury out of five meets. Aden Ranno (126) and Amauris Gomez (160) were both a perfect 5-0 on the day for the Reggies and Edward Pimental (182), Dominic Colon (195) and heavyweight Benedict Nouel were all 4-1.
BROWN A CHAMP
Methuen finished eighth at the Oliver Ames Tournament but CJ Brown was an impressive champion at 170 and Michael Crowe was runner-up at 113.
GOOD DAY FOR VASQUEZ
Lawrence lost two of three meets in a quad at Cumberland but it was a good day for 152-pounder John Vasquez, who went 3-0 against some tough competition. Luis Mauricio (106), Davidson Theosmy (126) and Freddy Collazo (195) were all 2-1.
LEGACY, GIL GO 3-0
Short-handed Pentucket lost three times in a quad-meet but 152-pounder Chris Legacy and 220-pounder David Gil were both 3-0 on the day.
Timberlane sweeps quad
Team scores: Timberlane 64, Phillips Exeter 9; Timberlane 63, Framingham 18; Timberlane 57, Noble 24, Maine
Timberlane records:
106: Thomas LaBatte 0-1; 113: Konrad Parker 3-0, 3 pins; 120: Ben Little 1-2; 126: Nate Peabody 3-0, 3 pins; 132: John Leavitt 1-0, Brady Sickel 1-0; 138: Codey Wild 2-0, Brady Sickel 0-1; 145: Nick Pallaria 2-0, Wild 1-0; 152: Adam Marquis 2-0, Pallaria 1-0; 160: Marquis 1-0, Joe Friel 1-1; 170: Branden Musgrave 3-0, 3 pins; 182: Cooper Kelly 3-0, 3 pins; 195: Brendan Young 2-1; 220: Nikko Langlois 2-1; HVY: Maliki Colon 2-1
Whittier in sweep
North Reading Quad-Meet
Team Scores: Whittier 51, Lynnfield-North Reading 30; Whittier 57, Wilmington 23; Whittier 51, Hopkinton 28
Whittier records:
106: Sebastian Boisvert 3-0; 113: Adam Rousseau 2-1; 120: Youscarl Nina 2-1; 126: Lucas Welling 1-2; 132: Josh Alvino 2-1; 138: Ryan Archambault 2-1; 145: Ethan Calderwood 2-1; 152: Luke Iamele 2-1; 160: Jeremias Collazo 3-0; 170: Anthony Moran 2-1; 182: Catherine McNulty 0-3; 195: Jack Lamarier 1-0; 220: Nick Tasca 1-2; HVY: Erickson Rivas 3-0
Records: Whittier 3-0
Lawrence goes 1-2
Cumberland Quad Meet
Team results: Lawrence 48, Reading 30; Nashoba 60, Lawrence 24; Cumberland (R.I.) 69, Lawrence 12
Lawrence records:
106: Luis Mauricio 2-1; 113: Fernando Alvarado 1-1; 120: Jayden Pich Nong 1-0; 126: Davidson Theosmy 2-1; 132: Alex Chhy 0-3; 138: Armani Maldonaldo 0-2, Dudley Derival 0-1; 145: Bradyson Reynoso 1-2; 152: John Vasquez 3-0; 160: Jason Gutierrez 0-1; 170: Hezekiah 1-2; 182: Elijah Cartagena 0-1; 195: Freddy Collazo 2-1; 220: Eddie Santos 1-2; HVY: Brandon Lavasta 1-2
Records: Lawrence 1-2
Oliver Ames Tournament
Team scores (16 teams): 1. Plymouth South 234, 2. Braintree 186, 3. Brockton 166, 8. Methuen 119
Top Methuen placers:
113: 2. Michael Crowe; 145: 4. Joe Gango; 152: 4. Dom DeMaio; 170: 1. CJ Brown; 220: 4. Jay Ramos
Reggies go 2-2-1
Greater Lawrence Super-Quad
Team scores: Gr. Lawrence 72, Lynn Tech 0; Milford 37, Gr. Lawrence 31; Gr. Lawrence 42, Tewksbury 42; Marblehead 58, Gr. Lawrence 24; Greater Lawrence 46, Masconomet 36
Greater Lawrence records:
113: James Falzone 3-1, Lisandro Breton 0-1; 120: Breton 1-3, James Falzone 0-1; 126: Aden Ranno 5-0; 132: Joseph DeBellis 3-2; 138: Yadiel Calderon 1-4; 145: Augustin Reina 3-2; 152: Juluan Melendez 1-4; 160: Amauris Gomez 5-0; 170: Miguel Vasquez 3-2; 182: Edward Pimentel 4-1; 195: Dominic Colon 4-1; 220: Misael Delacruz 1-4; HVY: Benedict Nouel 4-1
Records: Greater Lawrence 2-2-1
Ashland Tournament
Top team scores: Coventry 155.5, Haverhill 153.5, Essex 148, Springfield Central 145.5
Haverhill placers:
113: 1. Ben Davoli; 132: 3. Edgar Feliciano; 138: 3. Jackson DiFloures; 145: 1. Jake Nicolosi; 152: 1. Steven Wise; 170: 5. Israel Tricoche; HVY: 3. Jay Levy
Pentucket drops 3
Team scores: Gloucester 43, Pentucket 28; Excel Academy 42, Pentucket 28; Sandwich 47, Pentucket 24
Pentucket records:
120: Jackson Neumann 2-0; 126: Trevor Kamuda 1-1, J. Neumann 0-1; 132: Kamuda 1-0; 138: Nic Williamson 1-2; 145: Adam Neuman 0-2; 152: Chris Legacy 2-0; 160: Eric Dodge 0-1, Legacy 1-0; 170: Tucker Jackson 2-1; 182: George Clohisy 1-2; 220: David Gil 3-0; HVY: Dan Doherty 0-3
Records: Pentucket 0-3
Pelham wins pair
Alvirne Quad-Meet
Team results: Pelham 33, Campbell 18; Alvirne 48, Pelham 30; Pelham 34, Mascoma 24
Pelham records:
113: Patrick Soonthornprapuet 1-1; 145: Jacob Donovan 2-0; 152: Donovan 1-0; 160: Evan Haskins 3-0; 182: Nick Carroll 3-0; 195: Conor Maslanek 2-0; 220: Ryan Leuteritz 1-1, Maslanek 1-0; HVY: Bryce Bienvenu 2-0
Records: Pelham 2-1
St. John’s Prep sweeps
Team scores: St. John’s Prep 75, Cambridge 6; St. John’s Prep 59, Arlington 15; St. John’s Prep 70, Marlboro 10
Local records:
132: Quinn Alexander 3-0; 138: Rawson Iwanicki 3-0; 145: Jordan Young 3-0; 220: Jack Sullivan 2-1
Records: St. John’s Prep 3-0
Andover wins ‘Battle’
Team scores: Andover 60, North Andover 13; Andover 45, Phillips 24; Andover 50, Brooks 12; North Andover 42, Brooks 30; Phillips 41, North Andover 27; Phillips 42, Brooks 30
Local records:
106: ; 113: Corey Gaffney (B) 3-0; Hudson Fraser (A) 1-2; 120: Sean Hellman (A) 2-0, Patrick Layman (A) 1-0; 126: Nick Crary (B) 3-0, Carson Milovanovic (NA) 2-1; Theo Krueger (A) 0-2, Sean Hellman (A) 1-0; 132: Ethan Ford (NA) 3-0; Lukas Kaufman-LaDuc (A) 1-1, Daon Hatzigiannis (A) 0-1; 138: Miles Fraser (A) 2-0, Lukas Kaufman-LaDuc (A) 1-0; 145: Jonathan Davila (A) 3-0; 152: Kelvin Davila (A) 2-0, Ohad Mamet (A) 1-0; Jack Breen (B) 2-1; 160: Elias Maita (A) 2-0, Kelvin Davila (A) 1-0; 170: Sean Ballou (A) 0-1, Elias Maita (A) 1-0, Connor Sheehan (A) 1-0 ; 182: Sean Ballou (A) 2-0, Connor Sheehan (A) 1-0; Nate Wirth (B) 2-1; 195: Jack Carbone (NA) 3-0 ; Brendan Major (A) 1-1; 220: Yasser Maita (A) 1-1; HVY: AJ Heidtke (A) 2-1
