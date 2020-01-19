Timberlane displayed its balance with a brilliant overall performance while winning the Essex Classic in Vermont Saturday.
The Owls had a whopping eight finalists and placed in all but one weight class while winning the 25-team tournament with 288 points. Host Essex was second with 269.
It was the day for the sophomores to shine as Konrad Parker (113) and Codey Wild (132) both won titles and classmates Anthony Rousseau (152) and Cooper Kelly (182) both finished second.
Also winning individual titles, for the second weekend in a row, were junior Nick Pallaria (138) and Chris Lund (220). John Leavitt (126) and Adam Marquis (145) were runners-up.
“We had a good day wrestling,” understated Timberlane coach Barry Chooljian.
LAWRENCE STUNS CENTRAL
Lawrence had arguably its best day of the season, winning a quad-meet at Billerica with one of the wins a 37-35 shocker over Central Catholic.
John Vasquez was unbeaten on the day, remained undefeated on the season and decided the Central meet with a 3-1 decision over Nate Vachon in the last match of the day. Sophomore heavyweight Joel Baretto had a pin in the last match of the meet to seal a 41-35 win over Billerica. Jaycob Zapata also wrestled well for the Lancers and was 3-0 at 113.
“I’m very proud of these kids,” said Lawrence coach Rob Niceforo. “This was even more special since its one of my youngest teams in over 12 years.”
Haverhill, which was missing four starters due to injury and sickness, lost all three of its meets, but the Hillies won more competed matches in every meet and had several highlights.
Ben Davoli was 3-0 at 113 and beat Central’s Jimmy Glynn and Lawrence’s Luis Mauricio, both of whom bumped up to face him, Edgar Feliciano was a strong 3-0 at 132 and both Israel Tricoche (170) and heavyweight Jay Levy were 3-0 with three pins.
For Central (12-2), Mike Glynn (138) and Anthony Mears (220) continued to dominate, going 3-0 on the day.
COLLAZO SPARKS WHITTIER
It was a good day for Whittier Tech Saturday at the Dan Gionet Tournament in Pelham, and an even better day for Wildcat junior Jeremias Collazo.
Collazo won the 160-pound title in dramatic fashion, winning 5-4 in the semifinals and then 10-8 in overtime in the finals over Pelham’s Evan Haskins. He was then named the tourney Outstanding Wrestler. That highlighted a fine team performance, as the Wildcats finished second to Tyngsboro in the 15-team field.
Sebastien Boisvert (106), Ethan Calderwood (145) and heavyweight Erickson Rivas were all runners-up for Whittier, and Anthony Moran (170) and Lukas Rousseau (138) both took third.
For Pelham, Connor Maslanek remained unbeaten at 195, winning in the finals with a second-period pin after two 28-second pins in his first two matches, and Nick Carroll took the 182-pound crown, recording a pin at the 5:51 mark in the finals.
Pentucket had a pair of runners-up in Trevor Kumada (126) and Tucker Jackson (170).
RAMOS’ RETURN SPARKS RANGERS
Methuen senior Jay Ramos is the kind of first-year varsity wrestler that any coach would love to have.
Ramos started the season promising, going 3-2 in his first five matches before getting injured. But he returned to action two weeks ago and has gone 8-0 since with eight pins.
“He still has things to learn but he’s been doing a good job,” said Methuen coach Bill James.
Ramos went 4-0 Saturday with four pins as Methuen won four times in a five-team meet at Marshfield to improve to 12-2 on the year. With heavyweight Corey Bard also 4-0 and wrestling well, the Rangers have developed a formidable duo at the end of their lineup.
And with CJ Brown still unbeaten at 170, Dan Guzman improving at 182 and returning starter Anthony Romano hoping to return from a football injury, the Rangers will be hard to handle in the upper weights going forward.
Brown was 4-0 Saturday with four pins to improve to 27-0 with 24 pins. Michael Crowe (113) and Joe Gangi (138) were also 4-0.
ANDOVER 3RD AT WOBURN
Andover took third at the Woburn Invitational, which was won by St. John’s Prep, but the Warriors had an impressive champion in 145-pound sophomore Jonathan Davila. Trailing 6-4 in the last minute in the finals, he rallied for a 9-7 decision.
Finishing second for the Warriors were Kelvin Davila at 152 and Elias Maita at 160. Kelvin fell to Chelmsford star Evan Goodall 4-0 in the finals while Maita lost his first match of the season, to Nashoba standout Brevin Cassella.
Among the champions for St. John’s Prep was 138-pound freshman Rawson Iwanicki of Andover.
CARBONE SPARKS KNIGHTS
North Andover only went 2-2 in a dual-meet tourney at Reading but the Knights had several highlights. Jack Carbone was 4-0 with four pins at 195 to improve to 26-5 on the year, sophomore Jack Dalton was 3-0 at 138 for his best day of the season and Ethan Ford was 3-0 at 132.
Also at Reading was Greater Lawrence. The Reggies went 1-3 but they did defeat North Andover and 126-pounder Aden Ranno had another good day, going 4-0.
SALEM GOES 3-1
Ryan O’Rourke, George Boudreau, Beau Dillon and Josh Ozoria were all unbeaten on the day as Salem went 3-1 at the Hall of Fame Duals at Merrimack, falling only to a strong St. Johnsbury team.
WINDHAM GOES 1-2-1
With several starters ill or injured, Windham went 1-2-1 at the Springfield Duals. Freshman Aiden Williams continued his fine season, going 4-0 at both 106 and 113. Classmate Ky Cole was 3-1 at 138 and Joel Nyonga had a good day at 195, going 3-1.
Pinkerton was scheduled to compete but withdrew due to an outbreak of the flu.
FROSH NUGENT SPARKLES
Freshman Colin Nugent went 3-0 at 126 pounds to pace Phillips Academy to wins in a quad-meet at Phillips Exeter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.