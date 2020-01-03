Wrestling Whittier Tech stuns Haverhill, snapping a 31-meet win streak

HAVERHILL — After Thursday, Whittier Tech freshman Jeremy Rousseau is certainly happy that he can be persuaded.
The first-year wrestler, who grew up playing basketball, had to be talked into coming out for the team during the football season by head coach Ryan Richards and assistant Chris Lacroix — and he finally relented.
On Thursday, the persuasion paid off as Rousseau had the pivotal pin at 220 pounds to clinch a huge 42-33 victory for Whittier over crosstown rival Haverhill High. That not only boosted the surprising Wildcats to 10-1, but snapped the Hillies’ 31-meet winning streak.
“This was a big team win for our program,” said Whittier coach Ryan Richards. “They’re not quite as good as last year, but this was still a great win for us. The way to get better is to beat the best, and that’s what we were able to do today.”
When Rousseau took the mat against Haverhill junior Dan Toothaker, Whittier was ahead 30-24. But the match was crucial because the Hillies still had standout Jay Levy at heavyweight and 113-pound star Ben Davoli left to wrestle.
The match was even, 5-5, after two periods with Toothaker holding a slight edge in control. Toothaker started the third on top and held Rousseau down for 45 seconds. But the freshman got a sudden reversal and then a pin at the 5:00 mark, clinching victory and sending his Whittier teammates and fans into a loud celebration.
“It was pretty exciting,” understated Rousseau, who has a 6-5 varsity record in his first season. “But it was more for the team than for me.”
Haverhill (3-1) was missing two injured starters, including star 145-pounder Jake Nicolosi, but Whittier was without its best wrestler, junior Lukas Rousseau (Jeremy’s cousin), who was out sick.
Both team won seven matches, but the Wildcats had six pins and a forfeit while three of the Hillies’ wins were decisions.
