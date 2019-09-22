Yastrzemski Diaries: Memories from Fenway will last a lifetime

Both grandfather Carl Yastrzemski and grandson Mike knew it was coming, Sept. 17-19, when the Red Sox would play three games against the visiting San Francisco Giants.
Both had high expectations.
A day later, as their lives were settling back to normal, Carl the Red Sox legend and Mike the Giants rookie left fielder had the same description of how the experience compared to those expectations.
“Exceeded,” said Carl, from his Boxford home.
“Exceeded,” said Mike, from Atlanta, where the Giants are playing this weekend.
For different reasons, both Yastrzemskis had experiences they will never forget.
“It was an incredible three days, especially after the buildup, which concerned me a bit,” said Carl. :”Expectations for things like this are very high.“
Said Mike, “Being in the moment was great. But what was even better was watching the replay. That was even better for me, that it was documented the way it was.”
Carl and Mike have shared big moments in baseball before, with brothers, fathers, sons, cousins, even grandfathers and grandsons.
But this one was a little different.
Carl, an all-time leader over his 23 years with the Red Sox, cemented his place in Boston sports lore during the 1967 season alone, when he won baseball’s Triple Crown (leading in average, home runs and RBI) while guiding the team to its second pennant in 49 years.
His grandson Mike, who grew up in Andover, had a road to the majors that was completely opposite his famous grandfather’s.
Mike played 703 games in the minors before making his major league debut. By the time he played run his first game for the Giants last May, Carl, at the same age, had bread named after him.
Last week’s games meant a lot to both of them, and as they were replayed nationally, to all of us.
Baseball is different than other sports. History and “romance” are as important as today’s obsession with OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage).
“Obviously, months ago, I knew it was going to be huge,” said Mike of his first time playing in Fenway Park. “I tried not to think about it and focused on playing.
“But then, all of sudden, it was here,” he said. “That probably made it better.”
Carl has watched nearly every game Mike has played since getting to play in San Francisco. He, too, tried not to think about it.
The worst part was his concern that it would take away from Mike’s focus.
“I didn’t want him to think of all the outside distractions,” he said. “Boston is a tough place to play. Everyone follows it. I didn’t want him worrying about me being a distraction.”
When it all started last Tuesday night, Carl had already driven home from the interviews earlier in the day at Fenway Park.
He was impressed with the way Mike handled it. He was even more impressed with the way Mike handled himself at the plate that night.
“First at bat, he strikes out,” said Carl. “Second at bat, he walks, staying off a couple of close pitches. It was a good at bat.
“Then, the third bat, he hits a fastball, high and a little away. It was unbelievable for me. Unbelievable.”
That moment was unbelievable for Mike, too, but in a different way.
“Look, it was incredible hitting a home run at Fenway,” said Mike. “But the best part was watching the replay and seeing my family celebrating afterward — my mom, my grandmother, my aunts. … I will never forget seeing that. It made it all worth it.”
Game 2 was extra special, too.
Carl threw out the first pitch. Mike caught it.
“I told him you better reach me. I’m not going to pick it,” said Mike.
Carl laughed at hearing Mike’s comment.
“Trust me, I was scared,” said Carl. “There was a lot of hype coming in. But that will be something I won’t forget either. That meant a lot to me.”
Mike didn’t start in Game 3 — a 1 p.m. game, on getaway day. Carl stayed home.
Their work, really, was already done.
“Mike impressed the hell out of me,” said Carl. “Honestly, he handled himself a lot better than I did my rookie year.
“I had the pressure of replacing Ted Williams. He had the pressure of his name. I couldn’t be prouder,” he said.
"As I’ve said before, I’m more impressed with the person he is," said Carl. "And I can't wait to watch tonight's game.”
Bill Burt is sports editor of The Eagle-Tribune. Reach him at bburt@eagletribune.com
