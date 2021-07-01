There have been many years when pitching has been the name of the game in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
Not this year.
While there are certainly some excellent pitchers, like Whittier Tech newcomer Emily Graham (seven shutouts, more than 100 strikeouts), Brooks junior Sara Moeller and Andover freshman Jackie Giordano, pitchers have generally not dominated this spring.
But there is a theme for this COVID-delayed season. Without a doubt, you would have to label this the Year of the Shortstop.
Of course, teams often put their best athletes at shortstop, so there will always be some excellent players at that position, but they were truly exceptional this year.
Even disregarding their considerable fielding abilities, check out the top hitters in today’s batting statistics and you’ll see what I mean.
While Whittier third baseman Alyssa Michel led all hitters with an unworldly .706 average, the runner-up was Phillips Academy sophomore shortstop Kiley Buckley of Methuen.
Buckley not only hit .596, but she tied a school record with 10 home runs and led the region with 33 RBIs. Of her 25 hits, 16 went for extra bases.
Fourth on the batting list is little known Timberlane freshman shortstop Katherine O’Leary at .531 while talented Whittier senior shortstop Alicia Habib was sixth at .510 and reached her 100th hit in the Wildcats’ final game of the season.
Salem freshman Addison Lucier, meanwhile, was immense in the playoffs, finished at .487 and was second in the area with 31 RBIs and 30 runs scored.
Pentucket struggled as a team, but senior shortstop Sarah Sargent hit .478 and was clearly the team’s best player. Freshman shortstop Brooke Hanson from Sanborn was close behind at .475 and had four home runs.
As good as any of those in front of her average-wise, of course, is Methuen’s Steph Tardugno.
While reaching 100 hits in three years, the St. Anselm-bound Tardugno had 28 hits this spring for a .352 average and scored 28 runs despite being pitched to very carefully. She drew 16 walks.
And the list goes on, with North Andover junior Maria Mangiameli (.420), Windham senior Larissa Piessens (.418) and Pelham defensive whiz Brooke Slaton (.364) among other fine shortstops.
PROLIFIC SALEM
Division 1 state champ Salem was the highest scoring team all season and the final stats reflect that.
Salem freshmen Jenny Olson (32) and Lucier (30) finished 1-2 in runs scored and the Blue Devils also had the fourth (Sydney Emerson), sixth (Emerson Poulin) and seventh (Madison Burns) top run scorers.
Lucier was also second in RBIs with 31, one more than power-hitting teammate Ava McNamara, who finished with six home runs.
WHITTIER’S DUO
There will be some who question the area-leading .706 average of Whittier’s Alyssa Michel, but I’m not one of them.
I’ve watched Michel hit and she’s a line drive machine who always makes contact. She only struck out once all year.
The other half of Whittier’s dynamic duo, Habib, struck out twice all year.
YOUTH MOVEMENT
The immediate future looks bright for area softball. Following Michel, the next three top hitters average-wise — Buckley, Peyton Hanson and O’Leary — are two sophomores and a freshman and the top two hitters for state champion Salem are freshmen (Jenny Olson and Lucier).
Moreover, with the majority of their lineups returning next year, Andover, Central Catholic, North Andover and Methuen should all be quite formidable. Whittier, too, will have a flock of returnees, including Graham, but the Wildcats will sorely miss the offense of Michel, Habib and catcher Dani Lear, all of whom graduated.
