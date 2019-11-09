WOBURN — Here’s a little advice for local athletic directors who may need an extra non-league football game to add to their schedule next year.
Be wary of playing Woburn.
The host Tanners proved plenty tough enough Friday night in a 26-0 victory over Lawrence but it was with an underclass-dominated lineup that started seven sophomores and a freshman. And their top two skill players, quarterback Jaden Simonds and running back Symon Sathler, are juniors.
“We’re really young, but we’re getting better every game” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher, a former star Boston College lineman who was drafted in the ninth round of the 1983 NFL draft. “Yeah, we’re looking forward to next year.”
Almost entirely a running team, Sathler led the way with 146 yards and two touchdowns, and the Tanners (4-5) rushed for 287 yards overall.
But Simonds, who didn’t throw a pass last week in a 42-12 win over Medford, completed two of the only three passes he attempted. One of them was a 30-yard TD strike to Thomas Skeffington to open the scoring in the first quarter.
A 15-yard Sathler run in the second quarter gave Woburn a 12-0 halftime lead and the Tanners dominated the second half.
Woburn marched 61 yards in seven rushes to open the third quarter, with Mike Koussa scoring on a 10-yard run to make it 20-0.
And, on their next possession, the Tanners drove 70 yards in 13 plays, covering more than eight minutes, with Sathler scoring his second touchdown of the day.
The Lawrence offense, meanwhile, had little success, especially in the second half, when it ran just 13 plays over the last two quarters.
The Lancers (2-7) accounted for just 63 yards after halftime, 42 of those coming on the last three plays of the game.
“It’s very disappointing,” said Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate. “(Quarterback) Jacob (Tamayo) hurt his elbow in the first half and that affected his passing. We were getting some guys open but he couldn’t get the ball to them.
“But they also beat us up on the line, which was a little surprising. I think some of our guys are still not over not making the playoffs. They have to refocus on the next game and realize the season isn’t over.”
There was one Lawrence player, besides Tamayo, who impressed Belcher, however, both before and after the game.
“That number 75 (senior lineman Mark Wilmo) is a good football player on both sides of the line,” said Belcher. “We saw him on tape and he’s as good as we thought. We tried to stay away from him.”
Woburn 26, Lawrence 0
Lawrence (2-7): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Woburn (4-5): 6 6 8 6 — 26
First Quarter
Tom Skeffington 30 pass from Jaden Simonds (kick failed), 7:22
Second Quarter
Symon Sathler 15 run (rush failed) 15 run (rush failed), 1:45
Third Quarter
Mike Koussa 10 run (Sathler rush), 8:22
Fourth Quarter
Sathler 5 run (kick failed), 6:51
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: LAWRENCE (22-101) — Manny Lara 2-2, Jacob Tamayo 10-43, Estarling Morales 2-11, Vinny Schmidt 8-45; WOBURN (37-287) — Symon Sathler 14-146, Doug Langlois 9-69, Mike Koussa 8-50, Ty Eller 3-12, John Simonds 2-10, Christian Sgroi 1-0
PASSING: LAWRENCE — Jacob Tamayo 4-10-1, 11; Julian Rosario 2-2-0, 27; WOBURN — Simonds 2-3-0, 63
RECEIVING: LAWRENCE — Schmidt 2-27, Isaias Richards 1-(-3), Lara 2-19, Adonis Garcia 1(-5); WOBURN — Thomas Skeffington 1-30, Mike Koussa 1-33
