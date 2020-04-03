The playing fields are empty, the bats and balls are in storage and the players are mostly stuck at home feeling hopeless and lost that they’re not playing.
But the baseball and softball players, and their coaches, aren’t the only ones feeling left out. There are hundreds of umpires who are missing the game ... and not just because of the game checks they’re not receiving.
In fact, according to veteran umpire Ron Annand of Methuen, the income is a low priority for most umpires.
“I don’t think guys here depend on it (the money) or desperately need it,” said Annand, who has been umping baseball for 32 years and softball for 30. “I think they’ll miss the action, miss being with the kids, getting fresh air. They just love the game.”
Fred Simm is another veteran umpire from Methuen who is an assigner of numerous local leagues. He estimates that “at least 75% of umpires are in it for vacation money, something extra. They don’t necessarily need it.”
North Andover’s Frank Androski is still going strong at 84-years-old. He says umpiring for him “has nothing to do with the money. It’s just something I love to do. I just like the game.”
Phil Cultrera, who lives in Methuen and has been an umpire of baseball and softball for 47 years, feels the same way.
“It’s nice to have cash in your pocket or maybe money for a small vacation, but I don’t depend on it,” said the 68-year-old Cultrera. “It is something I enjoy and I look forward to it every spring. Even after all these years, I want to be out there. I just hope there is a season, even a modified one.”
A survey of 12-15 umpires revealed only a few depend on the extra income. One is Lawrence’s Steve Martinelli.
Also an official in football and basketball, Martineli relies on the money to help pay medical expenses for several family members.
“I’m losing a lot of money that I need,” said the 56-year-old Martinelli, who has been working for Ricoh for 33 years. “I work every day because I need to, but I also love (officiating) baseball more than the others (sports). I like being out there. It’s my peace of mind.”
Even more reliant on the income is veteran umpire Rick Emerson, who primarily officiates college and semipro games and two years ago was named the “Cape Cod League Umpire of the Year.”
He is a rarity: a full-time official. He also does football and basketball. It’s his main source of income so any disruption is painful.
“It hurts financially,” admits the 61-year-old Emerson, who lives in Kingston, New Hampshire. “I pretty much umpire seven days a week so not having games really affects me — it hurts.”
Most full time high school umpires estimate that they’ll be losing between $400-$500 per week. It’ll likely be more for Emerson, who hasn’t decided if he’ll file for unemployment as an independent contractor, which is a possibility for him.
Regardless of that outcome, the lost games will never be retrieved, leaving all umpires short of at least vacation money and lacking the enjoyment of the game they enjoy.
