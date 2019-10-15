Youth Basketball: Methuen hosting 19th annual Waldie Tourney

The 19th annual Ken Waldie Tip-off Classic basketball tourney for boys and girls grades 6-8 is Nov. 14-17 at Methuen schools. The cost per team is $250 and the entry deadline is Nov. 1. Each team is guaranteed three games.
For more information contact Carrie-Ann Finch at 781-249-2726 or cfinch823@yahoo.com.
The tourney has raised over $125,000 over the years for scholarships and community causes. It’s in honor of Ken Waldie of Methuen, a popular referee and youth coach who died in the 9/11 attacks.
Under the direction of Peter Gangi, over 80 referees have volunteered their time.
