Youth Basketball: Methuen hosting 19th annual Waldie Tourney

The Ken Waldie tourney is entering its 19th year and has featured plenty of area greats. Check out this Methuen 8th grade championship team from 2004.Front row from left: Devin Rader, Ashley Evangelista, Elizabeth Habib, Emily Gaudiano. Back Row from left, Coach Janice Zenevitch, Katie Quinlan, Lindsay Pare, Katie Zenevitch, Devin Defusco, Taylor Silveira, Danielle Labrecque and Coach Mike Habib. ORG XMIT: i9urpz77

 hand

The 19th annual Ken Waldie Tip-off Classic basketball tourney for boys and girls grades 6-8 is Nov. 14-17 at Methuen schools. The cost per team is $250 and the entry deadline is Nov. 1. Each team is guaranteed three games.

For more information contact Carrie-Ann Finch at 781-249-2726 or cfinch823@yahoo.com.

The tourney has raised over $125,000 over the years for scholarships and community causes. It’s in honor of Ken Waldie of Methuen, a popular referee and youth coach who died in the 9/11 attacks.

Under the direction of Peter Gangi, over 80 referees have volunteered their time.

Recommended for you