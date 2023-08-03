The Merrimack Valley sent a slew of local boys and girls, 19 in all, to the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association 2023 World Championships in Orlando, Fla., last week.
One of the top competitors from the team was Mia Stitham of North Andover, who finished 11th overall in the finals in the 9u age group consisting of 121 girls.
Isabella Casey, of Andover, was 23rd in the U7 girls division of 89 competitors, just missing the cutoff to the finals.
Timmy Gregory, of North Andover, was 46th in the U11 boys group out of 160 competitors while Bradley Guyotte, of North Andover, was 104th.
In the 11U girls division, Paige Anthony, of Andover, was 30th out of 113.
Myles Cleary, of North Andover, was 46th out of 150 in U9 boys while, teammates Miles Sutton and Asher Friedman, both of Andover, were 69th and 136th respectively.
