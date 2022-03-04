Major League Baseball’s lockout is a crisis unlike any the sport has seen in more than a quarter century, but for one group the lockout could have especially massive ramifications.
That group is the minor leaguers on their respective club’s 40-man roster, a group that includes many of baseball’s top prospects.
These players are in a uniquely tough spot. While most minor leaguers aren’t affected by the lockout, they find themselves sidelined at a crucial point in their development. The longer things drag on, the greater their risk of falling behind becomes.
While every club has players in a similar boat, the Red Sox in particular risk seeing their long-term plans take a hit. The club has 14 prospects affected by the lockout, all of whom have a lot to lose.
Take Jarren Duran and Jeter Downs, who entered last year as two of the club’s top prospects before enduring disappointing 2021 campaigns. They could both still reestablish themselves as future building blocks, but that won’t be possible if they can’t get back on the field.
They aren’t the only near-MLB ready prospects caught in a lurch. Starting pitchers Kutter Crawford and Connor Seabold both made emergency spot starts late last season, suggesting they are the next men up and would have a chance to compete for a big league roster spot out of spring training. Infielder Jonathan Araúz and reliever Eduard Bazardo are in a similar boat after earning limited time in the majors, but by the time they get back on the field they could be months behind some of their minor league peers who might also be close to making a big league push.
Brayan Bello and Josh Winckowski, two of Boston’s other top pitching prospects, likely would have been among that group. Bello enjoyed a breakout season and positioned himself as a possible mid-year call-up, while Winckowski has proven the prize return of the Andrew Benintendi trade and was dominant after his late-season call-up to Triple-A. Should the lockout drag on, their big league debuts could be pushed back until 2023.
The same could be said for Jay Groome, the Red Sox 2016 first-round pick who has seemingly encountered every setback imaginable since turning pro. He barely pitched for three years due to injury and the pandemic between 2018-2020, and last year he finally made progress with a strong 2021 season. The last thing he needs is another disruption.
Bryan Mata might be in the toughest position of all. While he’s still at least a year away from the big leagues, Mata is recovering from Tommy John surgery and for the past three months he’s had no access to the Red Sox training staff or facilities. There’s no telling what kind of impact that could have on his recovery, making an already bad situation much worse.
An extended lockout could also be highly problematic for top catching prospects Connor Wong and Ronaldo Hernandez. Catcher is one of the toughest positions to master at the big league level, and with Christian Vazquez’s long-term future with the club up in the air, either Wong or Hernandez could have an opportunity to emerge as a possible successor. Wong especially could use the time after he only played 56 games last year bouncing up and down between Triple-A and the majors.
And for Hudson Potts and Jeisson Rosario, the lockout could be an existential threat. Both acquired in the Mitch Moreland trade, the two have seen their stock dip over the past year, and more than anyone else they need to get back on the field so they can get back on a big league track, whether that’s in Boston or somewhere else.
With so much competition to get to the big leagues, none of these prospects can afford to miss extended time for no good reason. If they do, the ramifications could be felt for years to come.
