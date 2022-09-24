LONDONDERRY, N.H. – Pinkerton Academy just never looked comfortable. And the defending state champs from Londonderry High made the Astros pay for their apprehension and a rugged offensive start.
Lancer Anthony Amaro took the opening kick back 92 yards and Londonderry never eased off the gas, rolling over Pinkerton, 31-6, before thousands packing Lancer Park on Friday night in the Mack Plaque rivalry game.
“I thought it was a smart idea to defer and kick the ball with the wind and put them against the wind, and yeah, that was a really good move on my part,” said Astros coach Brian O’Reilly, whose club still owns a 32-12 edge in the series despite the current run of six straight losses to the Lancers. “We kicked it deep, he was able to get around our contain guy, and once he got around the contain guy, I knew he was gone. It was a tough way to start.”
Whatever could go wrong seemed to go wrong for the Astros, who fall to 3-1. Pinkerton was held to 86 rushing yards for the night on 34 carries – a hardly intimidating 2.5 yards per try.
“You have to have holes to run to. That was going to be shown tonight one way or the other, and obviously we are a work in progress (up front),” said O’Reilly. “Either you can or you can’t. Right now, we can’t. Graduation hurt a lot. Injuries hurt a lot so far this year. It’s not unexpected where our weaknesses lie this year.”
Through the air – going half the time into a stiff wind – the Astros suffered similar woes with QB Tim Hersom hitting 5 of 10 for 47 yards against the swarming Lancers.
The Lancers bumped the lead to 10-0 early in the second when Jack Drabik’s 36-yard wind-aided field goal crept over the bar and just before the half really applied the heat with a sweet 20-yard TD hookup from Drew Heenan to Jack Schena.
Down 17-0, the Astros marched 53 yards for their lone score, chewing up half the third quarter clock. Hersom had key connections to Caden Michaud of 9 and 24 yards to set up the score, a 6-yarder by Cole Yennaco.
And that’s where the defense let down. Londonderry answered immediately with Andrew Soucy scooting in from the 9. At 24-6 headed for home, the outcome just was not in doubt.
Heenan finished the job with a 44-yard bomb to Andrew Kullman in the first minute of the fourth to leave no doubt.
“We played well defensively throughout the first half. Our offense was non-existent tonight,” said O’Reilly. “This got away from us in the end. It is 31-6, but we’ll be all right, if we can overcome our issues.”
Friday night, the Astros host Salem in a pivotal game when it comes to the Division I Central standings.
