The last time Bill O’Brien came to New England in February of 2007 as a new hire, he was, metaphorically, limping.
O’Brien was coming off a 0-12 season as offensive coordinator at Duke University, where it ranked 112th out of 119 teams in points scored. The year before, Duke was 1-10.
Tough?
“You don’t even want to know,” said O’Brien several years ago.
O’Brien was saved, though, when a low-level position was created on the Patriots coaching staff, basically spending the next 10 months in the Gillette Stadium dungeon, without windows.
“(When I was at) Georgia Tech I made a contact with Bill (Belichick) through a mutual friend,” said O’Brien. “I would talk to him every so often and I’d throw some things off him, like plays and formations.”
O’Brien would show up at offensive meetings, but other than his work with the offensive scout team every week, he didn’t coach “positions.”
“I (was) more like an auditor,” O’Brien said back in February of 2008. “I (took) a lot of notes … I learned more in one year here about football than I have in my entire career.”
Fifteen years later, it’s the New England Patriots “limping” after a disastrous 2022 season on offense – scoring only 32 touchdowns in 17 games – while O’Brien was the master of his own destiny with a few potentially mouth-watering “OC” positions available in Tampa Bay, L.A. (Chargers), Baltimore and N.Y. (Jets).
His experience as not only an offensive coordinator (2009-11) with Patriots and Alabama (2021-22), as well as nine years of head coaching experience in which he also ran the offense at Penn State (2012-13) and the Houston Texans (2014-2020) made him, arguably, the best offensive mind on the market.
‘Coming home’
As exciting and fulfilling as the two-year stint in Alabama has been, getting to national title game last year and finishing with fifth overall ranking this past season, O’Brien spent most of the last two years away from his family.
His wife, Colleen, and sons Jack and Michael, remained in Houston with Michael graduating this spring at St. John’s School.
Michael will be attending Tufts University in the fall, also playing baseball there as a first-baseman/pitching recruit.
They also own a summer home on Dennisport on Cape Cod.
“I learned so much in two years with Nick Saban,” said O’Brien recently. “He and Bill Belichick are best of friends, and both have similar traits. But they are different. And I’ve been lucky to learn from the best of the best.”
While O’Brien was born in Boston, he grew up in Andover, later attending St. John’s Prep.
He was almost always with his two best buddies from Andover – Mike Lane of North Andover, who attended Central Catholic, and John Perry of Beaumont, Tex., who attended Andover High.
In fact, he later hired Perry, who had been head coach at Merrimack College, as an offensive assistant and later wide receivers coach at Houston.
Outside of Tom Brady’s MVP season in 2007, in which he led the league in completion percentage (68.9), touchdown passes (50) and yards per attempt (8.3), Brady’s MVP season under O’Brien in 2010 – 36 TDs and only 4 interceptions – was the second best statistical output of his career. Brady also threw for a career-best 327.2 yards per game in their final season together in 2011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.