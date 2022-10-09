BOSTON — Noah Vonleh is still a kid, right, having just turned 27 years old in August?
If age was the only barometer, yes. But in dog years, or really basketball years, he’s more like 37.
Starting his career in the spotlight at Haverhill High as a freshman in 2010, then he left home following his sophomore season.
It was the right decision. He was already a top-10 player in the country for his age.
Vonleh transferred to New Hampton Prep where his status grew even more, as one of the top teenagers in the country.
Then his life and career over the next decade, all away from the Merrimack Valley, turned into a blur, with years, games and miles traveled thrown into a mixer.
It was one year at famed Indiana University, where he was named Big 10 Freshman of the Year.
Then the 6-foot-10 forward opted out of college and entered the NBA Draft, where he was chosen 9th overall by the Charlotte Hornets.
Then came the blur.
It was just one year in Charlotte.
Then, 2.5 years in Portland. Followed by a half-year in Chicago.
Then came the most productive year of his career, with the New York Knicks in 2017-18.
Then another so-so year in Minnesota before he was part of a big trade to Denver.
He then joined the Chicago Bulls to start 2020-21 before being released and joining the Brooklyn Nets in Feburary of 2021.
He got a few tryouts, including one with the Celtics, but nothing transpired, so Vonleh signed a one-year guaranteed deal for $2 million last fall to play for Shanghai in China.
Now, on Oct. 9, for now, he’s back home.
“Feels kind of nice to be back,” said Vonleh, at Celtics practice earlier this week. “My family, for the most part, is gone. My mom is in Oregon. My dad is in Georgia. and my sister Aaronette is playing in college in Colorado (Boulder). and my other sister, Samnell, is back in Haverhill.
“I haven’t been back to Haverhill in about four or five years,” he said. “I still talk to guys I hung out with growing up. I’ve talked to my sister, But I haven’t been back much. Honestly, it feels good.”
This is sort of a reboot for Vonleh whose production has never matched his potential.
While many questioned him leaving Indiana in 2014, still very raw and still a tweener when it comes to playing face or back to the basket, he isn’t the first teenager to join the NBA and literally have become a man on and off the court.
His best season with the Knicks in 2017-18, saw him average 25.3 minutes, 8.4 points and 7.8 rebounds while starting 57 games.
“It was a lot of fun, being depended on,” said Vonleh. “I miss that. I do.”
Over the next two years he played in 40 games over three teams and his frustration grew. He was only 26 years old and his career appeared to be drying up.
When a few tryouts didn’t work out, his agent cobbled an offer in China.
Vonleh averaged career-highs in points (15) and rebounds (10), and even added a 3-point shot to his repertoire.
Fans were not allowed for most of the season, due to the strong lockdown measures still going on in most of China.
“Honestly, in some ways, it was exactly what I needed,” said Vonleh. “The money was really good. and I knew I would play a good amount. It was like I was free again, just being me.”
The seasons overseas are much shorter — Vonleh played 28 games for Shanghai — but the experience proved his adoration for the game is still there.
“The ball was better than people realize,” said Vonleh. “The Chinese players work really hard on their games. They love the game like we do. It’s doesn’t matter where you play. You gotta love it. I still do. I believe I have a long career ahead me, maybe play another nine years.
“I know what I signed up for,” he added. “It’s a business at the end of the day.”
When Vonleh’s agent let it be known that he was interested in returning to the NBA, the Celtics were one of the teams that contacted him.
Vonleh took a call from Celtics president Brad Stevens.
“He told me what kind of role I can possibly be playing and the type of opportunity here,” said Vonleh. “Realistically, this team is all set. They are loaded. But they are looking for me to add some value, rebound a little, set some screens, maybe score a little if the opportunity comes. I’m good with it. My goal is to make this team and try to do anything I can to help.”
Vonleh’s gotten off to a pretty good start in camp and the opening of the short exhibition schedule.
He tallied 13 points and 9 rebounds in only 14 minutes in a 134-93 win over the Hornets. A few days later he had two points and three rebounds in three minutes.
Overall he hasn’t missed a shot yet — 4 for 4 — including a 3-pointer, which he has been working at this entire offseason and preseason.
New Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was emphatic talking about the early impression Vonleh has had on the Celtics players and coaches.
“[Noah’s] got good feel, in the right position, defensively, willing to do the things that help our defense, be an anchor,” said Mazzullo. “He’s a really great screener. I’ve really enjoyed coaching him.”
Vonleh laughs thinking about his early teen years growing up in Haverhill when he was a huge Celtics fan.
“I loved following them with Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett,” recalled Vonleh. “I remember that championship year. They were so tough.”
As for the 2022-23 version he has been with since signing here this summer, he sees similarities. In fact he sees things from this group he has never seen before in his previous years on seven other NBA teams.
“There’s a great vibe on this team, like it knows what it wants,” said Vonleh. “Obviously, the Celtics made it to the finals last year, but there is an aura about this these guys, like they know they are potentially a great team with high expectations.
“They communicate very well on the floor. Jaylen (Brown), Jayson (Tatum) and Marcus (Smart) are leaders; you can see that. It’s been a great experience for me.”
Vonleh said he will ride out the rest of the preseason and he has only one thing on his mind.
“I just want to make this team, first,” said Vonleh. “After that, I’ll worry about the other stuff. I want to make this team.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
