Each year during Final Four Week, I do short stories on local people who are alums at each of the schools.
This Final Four, which begins on Saturday, will have a new member, Florida Atlantic University.
The stories are intended to not only get into the "college" spirit, but also find out about the school and its devotion to playing college basketball. And also capture the joy of alumni.
If you live or work locally in the Merrimack Valley or southern N.H., send your contact info to me at bburt@eagletribune.com.
