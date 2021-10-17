Claudia Soo Hoo was on Cloud Nine the last week and especially the morning of the 125th Boston Marathon.
After numerous “threats” of considering a run of the world’s most prestigious road race, she was finally going to run this one on October 11, 2021.
She took a photo with her husband, Ben, and children Ryan (8) and Callie (12) in front of their North Andover home.
And then it was off to downtown Boston to catch a bus at the Boston Common.
Here first-ever, dream-come-true, first Boston Marathon was finally here.
Then, well, all hell broke loose.
“Our bus to the starting line from the [Boston] Common got lost,” said Soo Hoo, who raised $8,000 (and counting) for SquashBusters, a program promoting inner-city kids playing the “Ivy League” sport.
“I’m not kidding,” she said. “There were two buses with about 50-ish people in each, they couldn’t find the starting line.”
Soo Hoo recalled several people in the bus questioning the route the bus driver had taken.
“I had no idea,” he said. “But there were people who said, ‘We are not going the right way.’ Then, when it was realized our bus was lost, some people started getting upset. Personally, I was in the second to last wave anyway. So we were supposed to be near the back, starting later.”
Soo Hoo said she kept her cool more because she wasn’t concerned about running a great time, qualifying time, etc.
Finally, the bus found its way back and really not a few minutes too soon.
The last starting group was scheduled to go off at 11:30 a.m. in Hopkinton.
Soo Hoo’s bus was dropped at about 11:15 a.m., nearly 1.5 miles from the start. Those in the bus moved with dispatch and they made a few minutes before the last “human chain” was set to leave.
As for the race?
“It was amazing,” said Soo Hoo. “It was not easy at all. I don’t think anything prepares you for the tough part, like the back half of the course … a lot of hills.”
While time wasn’t the be-all, end-all for Soo Hoo, finishing was never going to be a question.
“I would’ve crawled if I had to,” she said.
The spectators along the way were, as expected, the highlight. She can remember how many times people yelling support her way helped her.
The most amazing part, she said, was turning left on Boylston Street from Hereford Street.
“I had a lot of adrenaline at that point with the end coming up,” she said. “But when I got to Boylston, it’s the most amazing thing I’ve been a part of. It was so loud with people cheering for you. You feel like a star. Honestly, that last stretch, the .2 miles, is why people do this; for that feeling.”
She finished in 4:43, but there should be an asterisk. She was ran an amazing 1:59 for the first half-marathon. That second half of the course was as tough as advertised.
“When I first thought about possibly running again, I said to myself ‘No way,’” said Soo Hoo. “Afterward, I asked my husband what my time was. After he told me I thought about it and said, ‘I can do a better time than that.’ He said, ‘I knew you would say that!’”
