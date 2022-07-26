LeLacheur Park, the former home of the Lowell Spinners, will soon be under new ownership.
Tuesday night the Lowell City Council unanimously voted to authorize a purchase and sale agreement for the sale of LeLacheur Park to the University of Massachusetts Building Authority. Once completed, the deal will see ownership of the park effectively transferred to UMass Lowell.
During Tuesday's City Council meeting, Lowell City Manager Tom Golden said the deal will be for $1 million and that the park will be sold as is. He said over the next five years the university will spend at least $3 million in ballpark improvements, and over the next 10 years the city will have the right of first refusal, meaning if UMass decides it wants to sell the ballpark, the city will have the right to purchase it back.
The full agreement will be available to the public by Wednesday morning, he said.
The deal represents a major breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to bring professional baseball back to Lowell. The park has largely sat vacant since the Spinners folded in 2020, and since then discussions regarding the park's future have been ongoing.
A major issue has been the deteriorating state of the park itself.
Earlier this spring UMass President Marty Meehan estimated the park needed $6-7 million in baseline improvements, and it would cost $40 million to complete the extensive renovations necessary to potentially attract a professional affiliate. Those costs could all rise significantly within the next year due to inflation, which had the city in a bind given Lowell's other pressing infrastructure needs.
With this new deal, Lowell taxpayers won't be saddled with those potential costs, councilors said.
"We are not in the business of owning a baseball field as the city," said Councilor Paul Ratha Yem. "The debt will be relieved and the burden won't be on the city and the taxpayers of Lowell."
For UMass Lowell, acquiring LeLacheur Park was attractive due to its location at the heart of the university's East Campus, which will be the focus of a major redevelopment in the coming years. A revitalized LeLacheur Park could now become the centerpiece of those plans, and had the park remained city-owned and in poor condition, the facility could have also hampered those efforts.
Meehan has also said he supports bringing a Red Sox affiliate back to Lowell, suggesting that the economic development generated by the East Campus project could fund the improvements needed to make that possible. Several Lowell City Councilors said they also hoped to see professional baseball return to the city, and Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, released a statement echoing that sentiment after the vote.
"When the 2019 season came to an end at LeLacheur Park, none of us expected to be in a three-year battle to ensure we see Red Sox prospects take the field here in Lowell once again. However, this community came together to make a strong, clear case for why Red Sox-affiliated baseball belongs in our city," Trahan said in a statement. "Tonight’s vote by the Council gets us one critical step closer to the long overdue return of professional baseball to the City of Lowell."
"I look forward to continuing our work together and with the Red Sox organization to bring professional baseball home to our city once again," she added.
While the return of professional baseball to Lowell is still far from a sure thing, Tuesday marked a significant step in the right direction.
