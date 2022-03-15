ANDOVER – David Fazio remembered the day this past summer. Time was running out. September was coming, and Aidan Cammann faced the biggest decision of his basketball life.
“He was 50/50 on whether or not he was coming back to Andover High,” said Fazio of his senior superstar. “He came out to my deck, I had my golf club in my hand, and I said, ‘I hope I don’t have to use this. He said, ‘Nope ... Let’s go get a state title.’”
Seven months later, Cammann and the Golden Warriors are just two wins away from doing just that. Wednesday night in Woburn, Andover faces Newton North in the Division 1 state semifinals.
The 6-foot-9 Cammann has, of course, been the linchpin, scoring just over 16 points a night, grabbing a dozen rebounds and making his teammates better on a consistent basis.
Andover now stands at 21-2, having forged further than any Fazio-coached team. and Cammann, who was being heavily courted by a handful of New England prep basketball powers to reclassify, repeat his junior year and join them smiles from ear to ear when he thinks about the decision to stay home.
“It really is because of him. I grew up going to Hooptown (basketball camp), always watching the teams he’s coached all my life. When it came down to it, I had the decision of going to a prep school or to try and win a state championship with him. I wanted to stay and be part of this Andover family,” said Cammann, the 2021 Eagle-Tribune MVP.
“It all boils down to the same thing. The closest I ever came was this past summer. I never wanted to leave. Who knows what it would have been like, but I’m very happy in my decision to stay.”
Cammann is a rarity these days. Players his size, with his game have fled the MIAA ranks in droves over the past couple decades.
Haverhill’s Noah Vonleh is a perfect example. He played two years for the Hillies, reclassified and went the prep route at New Hampton before one year at Indiana and a career in the NBA.
Cammann hopes to follow that Division 1 path. But a roadblock altered his course this past summer.
“I personally didn’t play great over the summer. I had a couple bad tournaments. If those go a different way, who knows?” he said. “I decided to (take a post-grad year in 2022-23) because I didn’t get the opportunity.
“It definitely wasn’t fun. It’s unknown territory, with the pandemic and the stuff going on, people are moving around so much. The opportunities weren’t there. I don’t love it. It’s not an enjoyable thing. But it’s also not the biggest thing. In the grand scheme of things, it’s not that important.”
Before the summer, Cammann had offers from Brown, Merrimack and Robert Morris.
“Then he went to AAU and played behind a kid who is going to Notre Dame. So now, instead of playing 32 minutes a game for me and playing free, he’s playing 12-14 minutes in a pressured environment, where he’s coming off the bench,” said Fazio.
“That’s tough for anybody. Any kid, like our sixth and seventh man here, they feel the pressure to do something because they don’t know how long they are going to be in there. He was kind of feeling that pressure.”
Cammann’s decision to return has helped make this hoop season historical in so many senses at Andover.
He and his teammates have brought back the packed houses, the electric student section, the high-intensity games – all the things that drew him to the Andover program in the first place.
Fazio says that if Cammann wasn’t at the top of his class height-wise, you would think he’d be just one of the boys. But he’s not. The National Honor Society student is quite special.
“He would never act like the big man on campus. He’s the nicest kid,” said Fazio. “If the most negative thing I can say about the kid is that he’s a beautiful kid, there’s not a whole lot of bad in that. He loves his teammates, loves his friends, loves his coach, and he loves Andover.”
Cammann said, “I’m not out there by myself. Our whole team is out there wearing the Andover jersey, representing our school. Richie (Shahtanian) hits a big shot and the crowd goes wild, or Logan (Satlow) gets a block, it’s everyone out here getting the win.
I think I’m the same kid, nothing has changed. They still all make fun of me.”
Fazio noticed Cammann early. Always tall for his age, Cammann had the hoop pedigree. His dad, Casey, was All-Ivy League at Yale.
“He would say he knew I was special when I was young. But he says that about everyone,” Cammann said.
“I remember coming into Hooptown before camp started, working with him on a jump shot when I was in the Ivy League (second and third grade). I was always trying to get extra time with him.”
As Cammann progressed, his love for the Blue-and-Gold increased. He idolized the Warriors, like his favorite player David Giribaldi. He wanted to be one of them.
He said, “The tradition Faz has built of Andover basketball, the way we play and the way we try to conduct ourselves on the court.
There’s always alumni coming in and out of this gym, giving their two minutes of wisdom, helping out the program. People are always coming back. It’s a family you have to love.”
Cammann remains undeterred in his Division 1 quest. The prep year offers extra time to grow and learn and develop.
“What does his future hold? NBA shooting range, can pass it, can shoot it, great vision, great understanding of the game,” said Fazio. “People say he needs more motor. Well, when his body catches up to his frame, watch out, man. Watch out. We just want it to speed up in the next five days.
“His shot is pure. His vision. He’s just getting better and better as well. He still has work to do, and he’s going to do it. But he’s going to make money playing basketball. It’s simple as that.”
For now, though, Cammann is locked in on the next five days and the potential for what the next two games could mean.
Andover’s quest is within sight. Newton North, a team that split a pair of games with the Warriors, is a formidable semifinal foe. The unbeaten beast of Bay State basketball, BC High, lurks in the distance, too.
So many in basketball circles remain adamant about finding a concrete answer, though, as to why Cammann stayed home.
“You’re going to have to ask him,” said Fazio. “But if you’ve been coming to my camp since second grade, and you build the relationships like we do. It’s pretty amazing the loyalty these kids have.
“So, no, I don’t know why he’s here, but his future is very bright.”
