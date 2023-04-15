BOSTON — Ten years later, Al Manzi’s mantra hasn’t changed.
“I hate to make it sound so simple, but I’m the luckiest guy on earth,” said Manzi, now 70.
North Andover’s Manzi was there, about 10 football fields away from the bombs on Boylston Street near Kenmore Square, with his godson, running the Boston Marathon.
“We knew something bad had probably happened, “ recalled Manzi. “People ahead of us had turned around and started heading toward us.”
Manzi, a Mass. State Trooper at Logan Airport, eventually made it back home a few hours later, showered, and immediately headed to the airport.
“It was all hands on deck, no questions asked,” said Manzi, who retired five ago.
The “luck” part happened a few days later, when the locations of the two bombs were announced.
One of the locations, where 8-year-old Martin Richard died, was personal for Manzi.
It was at the “mailbox” that Manzi’s family would watch him run by.
“I was with a bunch of my friends (in 2008) looking to get something to eat and find a good area on Boylston Street to watch my dad finish his first marathon,” recalled Alyssa Manzi Ritter, who lives in Newburyport with her husband and three children.
“The restaurant was called ‘Vox’ (now it’s “The Forum”) and the mailbox was out in front near the street,” she said. “We saw him and went crazy cheering right there at the mailbox ... It ended up being such a great spot, our family went back there every year to see my dad ... at the mailbox.”
There was an issue, though, in 2013.
A string of circumstances kept the Manzi family away. His son Al III’s two sons were sick. His oldest daughter, Lauren, was at a wedding in Mexico. and it probably would have been too much for Alyssa to bring her two small children, Brock (almost 2) and Isla (10 months old) at the time.
“I told them all to forget it and just meet me at the Boston Athletic Club, where we have a small party afterward,” said Al. “It would just be too hectic.”
Manzi ended up calling his wife afterward to let her know he was fine before getting to his car and going home.
It wasn’t until later that night that Manzi realized the second bombing’s connection to their family, right next to the mailbox where the Richard family of Dorchester stood. Martin died and his then-7-year-old sister, Jane, lost her leg.
“I still can’t believe it,” said Manzi. “That could have been my family. That could have wiped out my entire family, my wife, children and grandchildren. My grandson (Al Manzi IV) was eight years old last year, just like Martin Richard.”
Manzi had a lot going on during that time. Not only was he working to help find the terrorists who planted the bombs, covering 24-hour road blocks to the airport. He and his godson, Kieran Wittbold, had planned to not only run Boston but also the Big Sur Marathon 13 days later and 3,000 miles away in Carmel, Ca.
It’s called the Boston 2 Big Sur Challenge which usually gets about 400 entries.
“There was so much going on,” said Manzi. “We were searching for the bombers. That was first and foremost. When that was over we got on a plane to the west coast for the Big Sur race, which was hard, uphill it seemed the entire way, but one of the best experiences. After a tough few weeks, that was awesome.”
Manzi is not running this year because his knee is still not right. But he is hoping and expecting his return.
“The biggest thing is that in spite of their great efforts, the terrorists didn’t ruin the day,” said Manzi. “They failed in their mission. The Boston Marathon is now better than ever. I love that fact.”
