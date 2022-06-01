AGE: 19
HIGH SCHOOL: Brooks School
HOMETOWN: Andover
FAMILY: Mom, Courtney Adams; dad, Samuel Adams; sisters Georgia Adams, Mary Adams, Jane Adams
COLLEGE PLANS: Brown (undecided). Will play field hockey in college.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: AP stats, while it is really challenging I love the real world application of the class.
BEST ADVICE YOU’D GIVE AN INCOMING FRESHMAN: To focus on balancing life, placing emphasis on sports, school and relationships with friends and family.
BALANCE OF BEING A SUCCESSFUL STUDENT-ATHLETE: The key part of balancing school and sports is utilizing free time.
WHAT DOES ‘SUCCESS’ MEAN TO YOU?: Success means walking off a field knowing you did everything you could for your team to win.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE: The full circle moment of winning states my senior year after winning my freshman year. It was such a fulfilling moment representing all the hard work our team invested into the program.
FAVORITE CHARITY: Habitat For Humanity. I went on a service trip to Mississippi to help build a house which led me to be passionate about everything this charity stands for and my desire to help others.
BEST ADVICE YOU EVER GOT FROM A COACH: My club coach Chelsey Feole, over my years of playing for her she has coached second effort. Second effort is what happens after an athlete has lost the ball, how they respond. This advice of working hard after a mistake has elevated my game and enabled great success.
MY HERO IS … : My dad, he was a incredible athlete and growing up he was both my inspiration and my biggest supporter. I am where I am today because of the example of hard work and grit he set for me on and off the field.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO …: Have a successful career and still find way to be involved with the sports and people I love right now.
Notable Honors:
Women In Stem
AP computer science diversity award
12 sport letter winner
Notable charity work:
Habitat for Humanity — two service trips: one to Costa Rica to remove trash from the beaches in effort to restore turtles natural habitat. Built house in Mississippi for family in need.
Estimated GPA: 92%
