PLAISTOW, N.H. – Jeff Baumann has seen Elizabeth “Lulu” Trasatti smile plenty of times. But over the course of the last few days, it’s a different kind of smile.
Although she tried as much as she could to smile each of the past two years, it was difficult.
Instead of being on soccer fields scoring goals, the Timberlane Regional High School junior was the team’s manager each of the past two years. She tried to make the most of it, watching from the sidelines, hoping that someday her time to shine would come.
That time is now.
For the first time in her high school soccer career, Lulu is healthy.
Back in the fall of 2020, while playing travel soccer as an eighth grader, she dislocated her patella in her right knee. Doctors elected not to have surgery, and instead she went through about four months of rehabilitation.
In July of 2021, priming up for her freshman year of high school, she dislocated her patella in her left knee. This time, she went under the knife, and again went through months of physical therapy and rehab.
Back healthy last summer, Lulu and her family were on their annual vacation in Maine. Just weeks before heading back home, she was at a soccer camp where she once again dislocated her patella, back in her right knee. She went under the knife again.
Three breaks in three years.
Two breaks to the same knee.
Two surgeries.
Two missed seasons.
She has yet to play a minute of a varsity soccer game.
“I think the (injuries) have helped me grow as a person,” she said, noting that she did make it back to play basketball and lacrosse the last two years. “Now whenever I see someone go through an injury, I know what it feels like. (My teammate) Lila (Fitzgerald) tore her ACL last year and that was tough. You just have to remember that you’ll be back.”
She is back.
A few weeks ago during the team’s summer camp games, the striker scored a few goals. This past week in a pre-season jamboree, she scored another.
“You can see that as a forward, she has that natural ability to finish. She’s good with both feet, which at this level can be dangerous in itself,” said Baumann. “She has that kind of poise in the scoring area to pick her spot and put the ball in with authority. You can tell that she’s done it before – it’s just been a couple of years now.”
While on the mend, Trasatti was upbeat and positive and she made sure she didn’t distance herself from the program and her teammates.
“(The second injury was) a little different because I was getting surgery,” she said. “I really didn’t know what to expect. The recovery time was pretty similar to the first one. I knew before the season started that I would be out, but I just love soccer so much that I knew I wanted to stay involved with the team somehow. I reached out to Coach Baumann and I was the team manager. At that time, I thought it would just be for my freshman year, but I’ve done it the last two years. It was fun. I wish I could have been playing.”
Instead, she filmed the games or kept the scorebook during games and helped doing various things during practices. Now a year later, she’s on the field doing drills, kicking the ball with both feet, while working on heading the ball, or corner kicks.
Normal soccer stuff.
Finally.
“Watching Lulu out there, I don’t get the sense that she thinks about it or worries about it,” said Baumann. “I think that’s her personality a little bit. She’s just carefree and a happy-go-lucky girl. In a sense that actually helps her. From what we have seen so far, she is pretty fearless with how she plays and she’s very aggressive. It’s great to see her on the field and so happy.”
