SALEM -- For roughly 90 minutes, Salem High quarterback Noah Lumley and his Blue Devil teammates sat patiently in their locker room, as lightning lit up the sky and rain pelted the Grant Field grass, wondering if they would have the chance to play football again Friday night.
"I was pretty worried," said Lumley. "I really didn't think we were going to get back out there and play. It was a real nuance. I wanted to play this game so bad. And as soon as we got back out there, I knew we were winning this game."
For QB and his Blue Devils, it was well worth the wait.
Lumley threw one touchdown before the weather delay, then added two more touchdown passes and a TD run on a QB sneak after the break as Salem rolled past Manchester Memorial 45-7 in a game that didn't end until 10:46 p.m., because of an hour-and-a-half delay due to the inclement weather that ripped through New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
"It feels great to be in the win column for the second straight week," said Lumley, who threw four touchdowns all of last season in Salem's run-heavy wing-T ofense. "We started slow last week (20-14 win over Keene), but we were ready today. We were a little flat during the rain delay, but we were able to pick up where we left off and played Salem Blue Devil football."
Lumley set the tone on Salem's second play of the game, when he dropped a perfect pass into the hands of Calen Smith, who took it the rest of the way for a 43-yard touchdown just 2:48 into the game.
"The first touchdown was a big one," said Lumley. "It was our second play of the day, and we decided to take a shot. Calen is a great receiver. He caught the ball and took it up the sidelines. It was a big score."
After the break, Lumley went right back to work, connecting with running back Kevin Todisco on a pair of second quarter touchdown passes, of 23 and 24 yards respectively, both on back shoulder throws in the right corner of the end zone.
"Noah's a great quarterback," said Todisco, who ran for 83 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. "He can put it on you perfectly. Our line was blocking, and we were able to execute a bunch of play-action passes. We would run it to set up the pass, and Noah would put it on us for a big gain. It felt great."
Lumley then chipped in with a rushing score in the third quarter, on a 1-yard QB sneak.
"Having the opportunity to do this tonight was really special," said Lumley. "It was a really good night."
Friday's win matched Salem's entire win total from last year (2-8). The Blue Devils will look to make it three in a row when they travel to Concord on Friday (7 p.m.)
"This is definitely a big step up from last year," said Todisco. "It feels great to have two wins. We're happy about it. I'm pumped, but now we're going to focus on Concord."
Salem 45, Manchester Memorial 7
Manchester Memorial (0-2): 0 0 7 0 — 7
Salem (2-0): 6 14 12 13 — 45
First Quarter
S — Calen Smith 43 pass from Nolan Lumley (kick blocked), 9:12
Second Quarter
S — Kevin Todisco 23 pass from Lumley (pass failed), 5:42
S — Todisco 24 pass from Lumley (Felix Gonzalez rush), 0:48
Third Quarter
S — Lumley 1 rush (pass failed), 8:57
MM — Erik Seymore 4 run (Rudi Fricker kick), 6:98
S — Todisco 10 run (kick failed), 4:26
Fourth Quarter
S — Gonzalez 1 run (kick failed), 11:19
S — Jordan Zannini 90 run (Ryan Todt kick), 5:33
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Salem (34-296) — Jordan Zannini 3-103, Kevin Todisco 9-83, Felix Gonzalez 9-37, Alex Devoe 4-16, Talen Walton 3-25, Daniel Hughes 2-26, Nolan Lumley 3-8, David Gasnarro 1-(-2); Memorial — Connor McFarland 10-48, Erik Seymore 12-41, Ethan Vilgrain 3-19, Brandon Weaver 3-9, Christian Kuilan 2-9, Brady Harrison 2-1, Collin Beaulieu 2-14, Mohammed Olanrewaju 2-20, Chase Burris 1-11, Aiden Gouin 5-12
PASSING: Salem — Lumley 5-7-0, 98; Memorial — Harrison 2-4-0, 18, McFarland 0-2-0
RECEIVING: Salem — Todisco 2-47, Calen Smith 1-43, Gonzalez 2-8; Memorial — Beaulieu 1-17, Vilgrain 1-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.