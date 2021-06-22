One of the highlights of the 2010-11 Stanley Cup Finals run was a little back-and-forth between the two starting goalies, the Bruins’ Tim Thomas and the Canucks’ Roberto Luongo.
At one point, Luongo had criticized Thomas’ aggressive style of coming out of the net and challenging shooters.
Then the goalie discussion got elevated.
“I’ve been pumping his tires ever since the series started and I haven’t heard one nice thing he had to say about me, so that’s the way it is,” said Luongo a decade ago.
Thomas later responded with a gem.
“I guess I didn’t realize it was my job to pump his tires,” Thomas noted. “I guess I have to apologize for that. I still think I’m the goaltender on the union side and I stick with all the other goalies.”
The two later made up after the series and, coincidentally, became teammates in Florida for a short time.
Thomas brought up the irony about their illustrious careers and the fact that he won a Stanley Cup and Luongo won a gold medal for Canada.
“My dream was to win a gold medal in the Olympics,” said Thomas. “His dream was to win a Stanley Cup. It’s pretty funny when you think about it.”
