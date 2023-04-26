NORTH ANDOVER -- With both teams experiencing some some struggles to begin the season, Andover was looking to score a victory its first win on Wednesday afternoon at rival North Andover.
The outcome went the opposite for way, though, with the Knights scoring in the late innings and capturing a 2-0 victory over the Golden Warriors.
The first five innings produced no runs, as it was a very tense pitching shootout between both starting pitchers.
Knights’ pitcher Brigid Gaffny was lights out, not allowing an Andover hitter to reach safely, while Golden Warriors pitcher Molly Portschert, surrendered just two singles through five.
“It was a great game, I mean it was a pitcher’s duel, almost through, six almost, and I just thought it was a really impressive game on both sides.” said North Andover coach Catlin Flanagan.
The game finally began to see action in the bottom of the sixth. Lauren Lynch started it off with a double, and took third after Jenna Roche was out at first.
Bridget Bernard smacked an RBI single, allowing Lynch to score and grab a 1-0 Knights lead.
After Gaffny walked, Ella Mancuso came up with an RBI double, making it 2-0.
“We started to make adjustments, it took a while, but we started to make adjustments, and that leadoff double by Lauren Lynch was huge. I mean she’s our No. 9 batter but she swung that bat like a No. 4 batter, which was awesome and she’s only a freshman,” said Flanagan of the big hit.
In the top of the seventh, the Golden Warriors needed to act, knowing the situation.
Katie O’Brien and Kate Walsh had hits, but Gaffny got tough with the tying runs on to close it out. She finished with 11 strikeouts in the three-hitter. Andover's Portschert was nearly just as good, allowing only five Knight hits on the day.
“You know, it was really a team effort today, the defense was super solid behind me,” said Gaffny. “I really felt super confident in them, and I knew they had my back the whole game which was great.
“I just wanted to come in and do my job, just like the defense did their job. They do their job, I also have to do my job.”
North Andover 2, Andover 0
Andover (0): A. Weeden 2B 3-0-0, M. Parrish C 3-0-0, A. Sellingel 3B 3-0-0, K. O'Brien SS 3-0-1, K. Walsh 1B 3-0-1, E. O'Sullivan RF 3-0-0, E. Russeau CF 2-0-0, A. Fraser LF 2-0-0, L. Magenheim DP 2-0-1 FLEX: M. Poetschect P
Totals: 24-0-3
NA (2): J. Mangiameli CF 3-0-0, J. Roche C 2-0-0, B. Bernard 3B 3-1-0, B. Gaffny P 2-0-1, E. Mancuso 1B 3-0-2, A. Crosby DP 2-0-0, E. Rondeau 2B 2-0-0, B. Iglesias 2-0-0, L. Lynch 2-1-1 FLEX: J. Dunn SS
Totals: 22-2-5
RBI: B. Bernard, E. Mancuso
