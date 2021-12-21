FOXBOROUGH – Nobody hates a good comparison than Bill Belichick. Every team, every year, every schedule, everything is different, yadda, yadda, yadda.
I get it. He's right, 99.9% of the time.
But there’s that Mac Jones-Tom Brady Comparison thingie a lot of us like to throw around, subtly, much to the chagrin of some people who take offense to the all-time greatest quarterback that ever lived.
The outlier.
First off, he’s not as good looking. Nobody is, other than maybe Jimmy Garoppolo.
Of course, the football comparison some of us refer to is not the seven time-champion dude. I agree, that would be unfair.
The legitimate comparison is between 2021 Mac vs. 2001 Tom Brady.
It’s eerie how similar these dudes were when handed the keys, albeit with a governor attached.
And, yes, I’m including their clunky, un-athletic appearances, pocket movement and presence, competitive juices and their ability to say nothing interesting while at the podium.
More to the fact, their football production is almost identical.
Through 14 starts:
Brady’s record was 10-4, completing 242 of 374 passes (64.7%), 185.6 yards per game with 17 TDs and 10 interceptions with a 88.97 passer rating.
Mac’s record is 9-5, completing 296 of 429 passes (69.0%), 226.3 yards per game with 18 TDs and 10 interceptions with a 94.62 passer rating.
The slight chasms in yards and passer rating, in Mac’s favor, can be explained like this: The game is different in 20 years, especially passing efficiency.
Heck, their support systems – tough offensive line, good running game, stingy, aggressive defenses and very good special teams – are, I hate to say it, mirror images.
Which brings me back to the matter at hand, 2001 Brady and 2021 Mac.
Now, beginning on Sunday in Foxborough, the comparison gets complicated, at least for Mac.
Brady was finished losing at this point of the season. And while he wasn’t swash-buckling his way to the Super Bowl that season – he only threw one TD and one interception in three playoff games – he didn’t mess it up like young quarterbacks usually do.
Or, well, sort of like Mac did on Saturday night in Indianapolis, with two interceptions (one at Colts’ 3, second on Pats’ 36) over a three-pass stretch in the middle of the game.
While we remember Brady’s last drive in New Orleans, the “We’re all Patriots” Super Bowl, niftily dinking and dunking his way to field goal range.
Mac might actually have to be better than Brady was to do what Brady did and play deep into January and possibly February.
Mac might have to go through Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes and then, possibly, Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers to actually pull a 2001 Tom Brady.
It won’t easy. In fact, when you lay it all out, especially after last Saturday night, it seems improbable.
As improbable as 2001 was.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.