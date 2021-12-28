FOXBOROUGH – Fact or fiction?
The New England Patriots need much better quarterbacking from Mac Jones if they are going to make any noise in the playoffs.
Of course, it’s fiction.
Yup. That’s the correct answer.
I’m not saying a 350-yard, 4 TD-pass game from the Patriots rookie wouldn’t help matters, but that’s not why the Patriots have fallen from grace – top dog to also-rans – in two short weeks.
Obviously, Mac has to play better, but that’s not the issue here.
The 2021 Patriots are built to start fast, control the line of scrimmage, run the ball, win special teams, get a lead, then get a two-score lead, and run out the clock.
Basically, do exactly what the Colts and Bills did to the Patriots the last two weeks.
The Patriots are not built to fall behind by 14 points and win the game. They could do it, but not against a good team, and not with the way the defense has played the last two games.
The point is Mac’s job, as a rookie, is not to lose the game. You could argue he did just that when he threw that interception late in the first half against the Colts, down 17-0 at the time, thus killing an opportunity to get points and make it a game.
Remember 2001 Tom Brady?
With Brady taking over as starter in Week 3, those Patriots fell behind by two scores in the second half of regular season games only twice that season, in Miami and in Denver. The Patriots lost both games – 30-10 in Miami and 31-20 in Denver.
We have to keep things in perspective here. Mac isn’t in the same stratosphere of the pass-happy guy Brady morphed into in 2007 and beyond. But neither was the 2001 Brady, who conservatively guided the ship that season.
Though there was that one game, in the snow, against the Raiders, in mid-January, in which Brady was remarkable – 20-for-25, 138 yards, in fourth quarter/OT to overcome a 13-3 deficit.
But we digress.
The Patriots at least the successful club from mid-October until early December, are a team that centers on defense first. Then disciplined offense second, aided by big third-down passes, elite special teams and positive field position.
The 2021 version of Mac is very good when most of those other traits are in good, working order.
This is a good week to figure things out, just like the 2018 Patriots did after tough losses in Pittsburgh and Miami on successive weeks, ending the season with two elite games against subpar Jets and Bills teams.
The 2021 Patriots are good, maybe even very good, when all cylinders are moving.
It’s one thing making big plays. It’s another saving the team.
Mac isn’t quite ready, at least not yet, for the latter.
