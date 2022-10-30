EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Same old Jets.
Same old 2022 Patriots.
The “revenge-minded” New York Jets — Laugh Out Loud — at 5-2, we found out, are pretty much like the other Jets teams the Patriots have man-handled the last decade.
Not ready for prime time.
As for the Patriots, there wasn’t a parade on Route 1 to welcome home the buses from Providence.
The Patriots, basically, weren’t as bad as the Jets were, made fewer mistakes en route to the 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium.
The Patriots’ best players have basically been on the “best players list” for nearly every game in 2022. Kicker Nick Folk (4-for-4 field goals), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (71 yards rushing, 72 yards receiving) and, of course, undrafted wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (9 rec., 60 yards, 1 TD) all did it again.
They came to play. They always come to play.
Other than yesterday’s one tackle performance, Matthew Judon has been an all-star/sack-a-game guy. He gets a pass.
But until the quarterback, Mac Jones — or someone else! — is on the list on a weekly basis we are just killing time.
I get it. It’s not easy being Mac, with the weight of 20-year-ish dynasty on his shoulders, basically replacing Tom Brady as the next “franchise” quarterback.
I’ve been in this guy’s corner. What he did last year was admirable, as a rookie, and really his leadership tendencies stuck out like a sore thumb.
The Patriots won, yes, but Mac was only OK against the Jets.
Mac completed 24 of 35 passes for 194 yards with one TD and one interception. Worse of all, he was sacked a career-high six times.
It was another nothing-is-easy week for the Patriots quarterback, who survived the potential game-losing play, a pick-six that was overturned because he was stupidly hit from behind.
The call was roughing the passer.
It may have saved Mac as the No. 1 quarterback for the Patriots.
With the Patriots down, 10-3, Jones threw a ball to the left sidelines. There was one problem. There wasn’t a Patriots receiver there.
There were two Jets, one of whom was cornerback Michael Carter II, who returned it about 84 yards for a touchdown.
Because Mac was drilled from behind by lineman Franklin Myers after letting loose of the ball, the interception and touchdown were negated. The Patriots were stopped and Folk kicked the field goal to end the half.
Does Belichick replace Mac, if not for roughing the passer and 17-3 deficit?
Good question. Probably not based on all the nice things said about Mac this week, including Jonathan Kraft’s input via radio, calling him the hardest working Patriots player.
The pick-six never happened on the stats sheet and Mac had the best drive of the 2022 season to open the second half.
The drive was started by a 35-yard run by Stevenson and Mac, calling plays quickly, completed 3 of 4 passes for 27 yards, including a five-yard touchdown to Meyers, and the Patriots, leading 13-10, never were threatened again thanks to Zach Wilson’s errant throws (three interceptions, two in second half).
The other Elephant in the Room, besides Mac, the Patriots defense, was pretty good.
After one of its worst games of the year on Monday night, the unit often confused the young Jets quarterback and waited patiently — see Devin McCourty’s two interceptions, giving him 33 for career, most for an active player — the mistakes.
The Jets needed to run the ball and they couldn’t, getting only 51 yards.
The bigger break for Mac, besides the roughing-the-passer call, is the schedule.
Mac gets two more games over three weeks, against the Indianapolis Colts, followed by a bye, and then a return game with the Jets at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots can probably, like Sunday in New Jersey, win those games with Folk, Stevenson, Meyers and Judon doing their thing and Mac bringing his B or C game.
Mac said that a group of offensive players, that weren’t named, stayed together after practice to get some extra film work. It apparently worked.
“It was a big help,” said Stevenson. “Just being familiar with the plays … Just knowing our game plan for the day. Just making sure everyone knows their assignments. and just gonna play fast.”
Mac and the Patriots have a few weeks to figure out if this is going to work, short term and long term.
Unfortunately, at 4-4, still aching from the loss to the Bears, there is no room for error based on the brutal schedule beginning on Thanksgiving.
Mac’s decision-making was lauded against the Jets, by a few players, including Coach Belichick.
That’s admirable. Coaches are supposed to build up their guys, especially their “franchise” quarterbacks.
But it had better get better than it was in East Rutherford, N.J.
When you’re quarterback plays a role in losing games over a long stretch, the quarterback isn’t the only one to lose his job.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.