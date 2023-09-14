Mac Jones took the blame for Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
He noted didn’t finish the job, which is his ultimate responsibility, he said, yadda, yadda, yadda.
While he was let off the hook by several of his co-workers and bosses, including Matthew Judon, Matthew Slater, Bill O’Brien and Bill Belichick within a day after the loss, Mac was sort of right.
He didn’t see while open Kendrick Bourne, crossing in front of him, past the first down marker, on fourth down of one series.
And he had a huge 5-yard delay of game penalty for letting the play clock run out.
You can’t do both in the final minutes of games. Of if you do, you must figure out a way to overcome it.
Here is a fact: Mac has one fourth quarter comeback win in two years and one game. One.
That’s not going to cut it.
It’s the opposite of clutch.
But while Mac played some darn good football with receivers getting wide open, finally – thank you Bill O’Brien – in between the horrific first quarter and the failed finish, we can’t let the occurrences at the beginning of the game go without note.
Both turnovers, the tipped pass by Kendrick Bourne that was returned for a touchdown and the fumble by Ezekiel Elliott were both initiated by short, off-target passes by Mac.
Falling behind 16-0 is only acceptable if you are able to overcome it.
Well, he almost overcame those miscues. Almost.
Obviously, Mac wasn’t the only guy who didn’t finish the job. Bourne, who scored two TDs, missed a great opportunity while Mac was under duress, but he wasn’t able to hold what would have been big first down connection, on 3rd-and-12, to the Eagles’ 24.
It was a tough catch. But it’s a catch you have to make if you believe you are a WR1.
And then of course the last offensive play of the game, when rookie Kayshon Boutte wasn’t able to get the second foot down at the 10-yard line.
Boutte has to sell out there, right, in trying to get that second foot in, showing presence of mind.
It was a nice catch, but it didn’t count.
The point is Mac needs help, like every other quarterback does.
On the good side, Mac showed some moxie after the subpar beginning, dealing with the pressure and make a few key passes while being hit.
But that’s the job of NFL quarterbacks, particular the “franchise” dudes.
This Patriots looks like they could be pretty good, maybe better than a lot experts thought.
The defense appears to be good enough that Mac will get ample opportunity to find and develop that clutch gene.
The offensive line did a solid job protecting Mac, but not so good in opening holes for Rhamondre Stevenson and Elliott. I’m getting the Eagles defense had something to do with that.
If the Patriots run the ball better, we can assume Mac will benefit as much as the running backs do.
The Patriots are in must-win territory and it’s only the second week of September. Losing to the Miami Dolphins, which appear to be pretty darn good, might be something a playoff-possible Patriots team can’t afford.
Mac obviously can play in this league. He can make most of the throws and there are several quarterbacks not as good as he is. He looked like a “dude” for good portions of the game, connecting with his offensive coordinator.
But that’s a low barometer. The Patriots/Belichick/O’Brien need a guy that’s pushing the top 10 of his position in the sport.
In fact, looking at the immediate schedule, they all sort of need that guy right now.
