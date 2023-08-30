He was confused, made weird choices, put the ball on the turf early and often. and now Bailey Zappe is gone.
Or is he?
Coach Bill Belichick pulled off a bit of a stunner on Tuesday’s final cutdown day, jettisoning Zappe, journeyman Trace McSorley and longshot rookie Malik Cunningham, leaving Mac Jones as the lone quarterback on the New England Patriots’ first official 53-man roster.
A fourth-round pick a year ago with a 2-0 record as a starter, Zappe showed plenty of courage playing the bulk of the team’s preseason snaps and doing so behind a tattered offensive front.
For his trouble, he was waived on Tuesday.
Now, Belichick and his staff need to plot their next move. You can’t run an NFL franchise with one QB.
Here’s a quick thought on potential “next moves” for the position.
First and foremost, you wonder if the “cut” of Zappe is a calculated gamble by Belichick and maybe even was done with a wink and a nod.
Injuries made the gamble, and probably a few others like them by Belichick, necessary.
New England is scrambling to find any offensive linemen who can block — as the two trades on Monday would prove.
If Zappe clears waivers, he’d be a prime candidate for a return when Belichick clears a roster spot or four with either cuts or moves to the injured reserve list.
Zappe didn’t help his cause this summer with his play or his brash statement to the media that he attacked camp like he was in a battle for the No. 1 spot with Jones.
Their icy relationship — along with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s professional affection for Jones — didn’t help either.
Let’s hope that this is the plan.
Take a look at the pile of journeymen out there, available to the Patriots if Zappe is claimed. Would you like a Nate Peterman or Colt McCoy in here to back up Jones?
It’s not a pretty thought.
If the three released Patriots QBs — Zappe, McSorley and Cunningham — all clear waivers, it’s possible that all three could return on the practice squad here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.