The leaks have begun to spring in Foxborough, like no other time in Bill Belichick’s reign.
Twenty-three years (almost to the day, Jan. 27) after being hired as the New England Patriots head coach, Belichick’s lack of control in the building at One Patriot Place was exposed by numerous unnamed sources in The Boston Herald on Thursday.
As one put it: “I love (Belichick), but he f—ed us.”
Depending on how you look at it, the damage was done early, and it’s been corroborated. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge were not equipped to run the offense. We also suspected it. This piece, and the hiring of Andover’s Bill O’Brien to return as offensive coordinator/QB coach cemented it.
Two immediate thoughts pop on this day, though. The first, “How accountable should Belichick be for the mess that played out at Gillette Stadium this fall – for an offense that sputtered mightily and looked better with unheralded rookie Bailey Zappe at the helm than it did with Mac Jones? Remember, this is a coach with an 80-90 mark and zero Super Bowls without Tom Brady. That one will be left for some other time.
Today, let’s assume some of these unnamed sources were players. They can’t be current Belichick coaches, and the inner knowledge of what transpired behind closed doors is quite damning and definitely in-depth and informed.
Unless it’s administrative types, those who believe they are working for Robert Kraft and not Belichick, it has to be players.
And by talking – squealing, complaining and publicly grousing anonymously – they have dropped the onus on themselves.
The players won this battle. Belichick reportedly sent his bestie Patricia and the hanger-on Judge packing.
They’re gone. O’Brien, a rock-solid, proven NFL offensive mind, is here.
Jones and his pack of complaining cronies got their wish. That’s the good news.
The bad? You’re out of excuses.
New England has had its share of malcontents before. For myriad reasons at different times, Adalius Thomas, Corey Dillon, Randy Moss and a slew of others had issues.
None every brought their problems to the media like this – or for that matter like Mac Jones did before a national television audience on Monday Night Football.
Belichick or Kraft – somebody listened. Now it’s put up or shut up time.
Issues were apparent. Look, I’ve never been a Jones guy. In my eyes, he’s “Middle of the Pack Mac.”
But even I don’t believe Jones is as bad a football player as he showed this fall, ranking in the bottom handful of starters in passer rating at 84.8.
Jones wasn’t the only detractor.
Kendrick Bourne, who hauled in a cool $5 million for his 35 catches, 434 yards and 1 TD, barked openly when anyone bothered to listen.
David Andrews’ told plenty with his tone, too. Trent Brown talked with his lack of interest on the field. They need to be called into question, too. New England’s offensive line play ranked in the AFC cellar.
And how about the defense that cowered any time a real quarterback actually stood behind center and beat up on a slew of backups and hacks.
Patricia didn’t have a thing to do with Joe Burrow carving you up on Christmas Eve. For the fourth straight year, the Patriots were soft in the box, allowing teams to chew them up. and third down was a disaster. Judge wasn’t calling blitzes.
Mr. October, Matt Judon and his $13.5 million a year salary, had 2.5 sacks in the seven games from Thanksgiving to January. and 1.5 of those came in a blowout win over Colt McCoy’s Cardinals. Sound familiar? That was a monster fade. AGAIN!
No more excuses. No more do-overs, fellas. No more “what ifs.”
The NFL calendar for 2023 hasn’t even kicked in yet. Let it be known, though, Mac Jones the Patriots players are now on the clock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.