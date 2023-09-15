It wasn’t the end result he had hoped for, but you can’t fault the effort from Nick Maccario at this year’s U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship.
The former St. John’s Prep standout and Haverhill native advanced all the way to match play’s Round of 16 at host courses Sleepy Hollow Country Club (Scarborough, N.Y.) and Fenway Golf Club (Scarsdale, N.Y.) before falling on the 18th hole of the day on Wednesday.
Maccario, who starred at St. Anselm, had previously advanced to the semifinals at the 2021 U.S. Mid-Amateur held at Sankaty Head Golf Club on Nantucket, and this past week’s performance was yet another stellar one to add to his resume.
“Any time you can make it to match play it’s considered a good week,” said Maccario, the 2020 Mass. Golf Player of the Year, who works as an analyst for Fidelity.
“Making it to the (final) 16 is obviously not the goal; the goal is to get as far as the finals but with that being said it was a really fun time,” he noted. “It was a confidence booster and ultimately just an absolute blast of a week.”
Maccario began his week by carding rounds of 72 (1-over par) and 67 (3-under par) in the initial stroke play format. That placed him comfortably in a tie for 16th on the leaderboard, more than enough to push him well over the cutline and earn him a spot in the 64-player match play bracket thereafter.
Maccario would then cruise through his first match with a 6 & 4 win before punching his ticket to the final 16 with a 2-up victory in the Round of 32. Teeing off early on Wednesday morning, Maccario built as big as a 2-up cushion through 11 holes before his opponent, Brett Patterson (Mississippi), birdied the 12th and 14th holes to draw back even. It remained that way until the final hole of the day, but Patterson came through with another birdie to close things out.
