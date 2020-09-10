Bradford's Nick Maccario won't go down in the final big amateur tournament of the year without a fight.
Maccario shot a 6-under-par 66, 4-under over two rounds, to climb up the leaderboard to second place in the Mass. Mid-Amateur at The Great Horse Club in Hampden, Mass.
Maccario is five strokes behind leader Matt Parziale, who shot a 4-under 68 and is at 9-under for the tournament.
The Maccario-Parziale duo played head-to-head in this year’s Mass Amateur semifinals, with Maccario overcoming a three-down deficit to win the match. However, he said he’ll have a much different challenge this morning as they tee off at 9 a.m.
“I’m spotting him five, but playing with him is awesome,” Maccario said. “He brings out the best in other people I think so we had a really good match all the way down to the end, and hopefully I can get him all the way down to the end here.”
After shooting 2-over on Tuesday, Maccario put himself into contention by firing off five birdies on the first six holes and adding a birdie on the ninth, one of only eight on that hole for the day.
“It’s more comfortable for sure,” Maccario said. “This place can get really uncomfortable from the tee shots to the second shots, and I felt like yesterday the pins didn’t set up very well for to my eye. I knew what today’s were going to be, so I was pretty comfortable going out there knowing that I have some opportunities, and I played a little bit more aggressively.”
He also had a key par saves on the 10th and 12th, as Maccario went up-and-down from the bunker on the latter of the two. After sinking a 30-footer from the front fringe on the 13th, he finished out by sandwiching his eighth birdie between two bogeys on holes 16 and 18.
“I tried to kind of think my way around yesterday, and that did not work so I managed to hit a couple close today and make some putts,” said Maccario, who currently leads the points race for the Mass Golf Richard D. Haskell Player of the Year.
Parziale, the 2019 Player of the Year, settled in nicely in the morning round, making five birdies with just one bogey. He continued his strong putting as well, making both birdies putts inside 10 feet on the 15th and 18th to close out his round.
Matt Parziale set the pace at the Mid-Am going 9-under through two days. (David Colt)
“I was actually probably a little better off today; didn’t have as much trouble,” Parziale said. “I think my speed was a little bit better today. I misread a few putts, but the ones I had on line went in, and I was fortunate to make a few 10-15-footers on the way in.”
Parziale also entered the final round with a five-stroke lead when he won for the Mid-Am for the second consecutive year in 2016, but even with a decent lead, he said the focus is the same. “Just gonna try and play another good round,” he said.
(Most of this report is from Massgolf.com)
