Merrimack released its 2023-24 men’s hockey schedule last week. The Warriors will play 34 games with 24 Hockey East games and 10 non-conference opponents.
Home Non-Conference Opponents: Clarkson, St. Lawrence, Army, Bentley, Stonehill.
Road Non-Conference Opponents: Arizona State, Yale, Brown, Holy Cross.
Here is a look at Merrimack’s schedule, with thoughts on each opponent and a season projection.
at Arizona State (Oct. 13-14): The Sun Devils look to be improved over last year, but last season was disappointing for the program. They added a bunch of transfers, but I have the Warriors ranked 21 spots ahead of ASU in my preseason national rankings. It’s the first series of the year, and there could be a feeling-out process (Merrimack split against Clarkson and St. Lawrence last season) but Merrimack is the better team, and anything less than a split would be a disappointment. Prediction: A win and a tie. 1-0-1
vs. Clarkson (Oct. 20): Merrimack beat Clarkson on the road last season and now get the Golden Knights at home. Clarkson should be improved, but my preseason model has Merrimack improved as well. Prediction: Win. 2-0-1.
vs. St. Lawrence (Oct. 21): Don’t look past anyone, but Merrimack is far better than St. Lawrence on paper. The Warriors fell to the Saints in Canton last year, and with so much of last year’s team returning, revenge should be on the mind. Prediction: Win. 3-0-1.
vs. Northeastern (Oct. 28, Jan. 26-27): Two on the road at Northeastern is never easy, but catching a rebuilding Northeastern squad early in the year could be a plus. Prediction: 2-1 in the series. 5-1-1.
vs. Maine (Nov. 3-4): The new rotation for Maine/UVM games kicks in this season, so the Warriors will have Maine at home for two games again this year, and I view that as a positive because the Black Bears should be much improved. In my preseason rankings, Maine is pegged as a borderline NCAA Tournament team (No. 18). Prediction 1-0-1. 6-1-2.
vs. UConn (Nov. 10-11): I have Merrimack and UConn in almost a dead heat in my preseason rankings. Merrimack is better defensively and in the net, but UConn might be more top-line scoring (Merrimack has more scoring depth). Prediction: Have to assume a split here (1-1). 7-2-2.
vs. UMass Lowell (Nov. 17-18): I see UMass Lowell as the same team they were last season. They’ll be good defensively and picked up a good goaltender in the transfer portal (Luke Pavicich from UMass). But who is scoring the goals? Still, Merrimack and UML always play close games. Prediction: Series split. 8-3-2.
vs. Army (Nov. 24): Merrimack shouldn’t lose this game. Not if they will be considered a preseason pick for an NCAA Tournament spot (which I have them ranked as such). Army I have No. 58 in my preseason rankings. Prediction: Win. 9-3-2.
vs. Bentley (Nov. 25): See above. The same thing applies. I have Bentley No. 62 (out of 64 teams) in my preseason rankings. Prediction: Win. 10-3-2.
vs. Boston University (Dec. 1-2, Feb. 9): My preseason model has BU ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation. I have them pegged for a regular-season record of around 26-8. Merrimack has to face the Terriers twice on the road, which makes it even harder. BU brings in the likely No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (Macklin Celebrini), plus others. Prediction: BU wins the series 2-0-1. 10-5-3.
at Yale (Dec. 8): Yale was one of the worst teams in the nation last season, and the Bulldogs tied Merrimack at Lawler. It was a forgettable night for the Warriors. Yale will be better, but Merrimack should still handle the Bulldogs easily. I have Yale 49th in my preseason rankings. Prediction: Win. 11-5-3.
at Brown (Dec. 29): Brown shouldn’t be able to compete against the Warriors for 60 minutes, especially now that goaltender Mathieu Caron has transferred to BU. My preseason model has Brown ranked No. 53 in the nation. Prediction: Win. 12-5-3.
vs. Stonehill (Dec. 31): This should be a bloodbath. Honestly, if Merrimack wins this game by less than four goals, consider it a disappointment. Stonehill is the worst team in D-I college hockey, and I don’t consider it close. They were outscored 40-10 in five D-I games last season. Prediction: Win. 13-5-3.
at Holy Cross (Jan. 2): I’m a fan of Merrimack’s ongoing series with Holy Cross. I know it doesn’t help the team’s Pairwise much, but Merrimack and Holy Cross are two similar schools, so seeing them match up in hockey is fun. Plus, I respect the way Bill Riga runs his program. Holy Cross has a chance to be one of the better Atlantic Hockey programs (I have them No. 40 in my preseason rankings, behind only RIT) and this could be a trap game on the road so soon after the holidays. But it’s still a game the Warriors should win. Prediction: Win. 14-5-3.
vs. UMass (Jan. 12-13, Feb. 2): Three games against the Minutemen this season, and two of them will come at Lawler Arena. The Minutemen had a down year last season, and I do expect them to be moderately better this season. Prediction: The home team wins all three games (2-1). 16-6-3.
vs. Boston College (Jan. 19-20, March 9): Seriously? Merrimack has to face BC and BU — the teams I have ranked 1-2 in the league — three times each? I’d love for the league to develop a better system to figure out the “extra” opponents. Using old records doesn’t do the trick when there is so much turnover from year to year. BC should be one of the most improved teams in the nation, but they’ll still be young. Prediction: 1-1-1. 17-7-4.
vs. New Hampshire (Feb. 3, Feb. 10): My preseason model has UNH ranked as the worst team in Hockey East (No. 52 nationally). The Warriors should sweep the Wildcats. Prediction: 2-0. 19-7-4.
vs. Vermont (Feb. 16-17): Vermont is facing some upheaval with the recent firing of head coach Todd Woodcroft due to alleged misconduct. On the ice, the Catamounts have a good team. This series could go either way because it’s so late in the year. If interim head coach Steve Wiedler rights the ship, the Catamounts could be playing well. If it all goes to hell, they’ll be circling the drain at this point. I’m betting on Wiedler. Prediction: Split. 20-8-4.
vs. Providence (March 1-2): Providence is ALWAYS a tough opponent, and I think they are flying under the radar heading into the season. I do question how good they are in the crease, but the rest of the team is built to compete. Prediction: Split. 21-9-4.
So there you have it. I have the Warriors going 21-9-4 this season. That’s a slight improvement over their 21-12-1 record in the regular season last year. The Warriors went 14-4-6 in Hockey East last season, and I have them going 12-8-3 this season with a 9-1 non-conference record. (I’m calling OT games all ties, but shootout or 3v3 points will make an obvious difference in the standings). Merrimack outscored opponents 106-89 last season, and my preseason model has them outscoring opponents 118-89 this season.
