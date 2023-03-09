TEWKSBURY — The moment the puck found Rose MacLean’s stick, in front of the net in the closing seconds of overtime, she knew it was over.
Andover was going to the Final Four.
“I saw my best friend, my co-captain, Eliza (O’Sullivan) on the other side of the 2-on-1, and I just knew what was going to happen,” said MacLean. “I knew I had to put it away, shoot it as hard as I could and get it past the goalie.”
Just minutes after being pushed head first into the boards, MacLean took a pass in front of the net and scored one of the biggest goals in program history with 0:07 remaining in overtime, giving the No. 3-seeded Golden Warriors a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over No. 6 Sandwich in the Division 2 quarterfinals on Wednesday night at their home Breakaway Ice.
The victory sends Andover — which trailed 2-0 in the second period — to the Division 2 semifinals, or Final Four, to take on No. 2 Duxbury. The date and location of the game are still TBA.
“The Final Four is such an amazing place to be,” said MacLean, a three-sport Eagle-Tribune All-Star. “You’re a win from a trophy, but there’s the bigger one that you want. A Final Four trophy would mean a lot to me. It really means getting over the hump in the playoffs.
“I was getting a little nervous, because I’ve been playing hockey since I was 3 or 4-years-old, and I knew it could be my last time on the ice. It was very emotional. We really came into this game feeling like we had nothing to lose.”
Andover came out flying in the first period, earning a few stellar looks the the goal, including two breakaways. But each attempts was turned away by Sandwich goalie Sophia Visceglio.
Golden Warriors goalie Allie Batchelder matched her for much of the period. She was able to knock one shot away with her right shoulder, went into a split to kick a shot away with her right pad, and dove to smother the pick in a scrum in front of the net.
But it was Sandwich that took the first lead, with 7:02 to go in the first period. The Blue Knights then made it 2-0 3:29 into the second period.
There was, however, no panic in the Golden Warriors down by a pair of goals.
“We’ve been down before, we’ve played tough teams all season,” said Andover coach Meghan Keefe. “That prepared us for this moment. We’ve done it before and I said, why can’t we do it again. They stepped up, and knew how to keep playing. Once we cut it to a one-goal game, it was anybody’s game.”
Andover defenseman Grace Johnson cut the Golden Warrior deficit to one, when she took a pass just behind the right faceoff circle and threw a shot on net that found its way through traffic and into the back of the net with 8:13 left in the second period.
MacLean then tied it up with 11:09 left in the third period, when she attacked the net and slid it past the goalie to make it 2-2.
“Our coaches kept reminding us we had to keep fighting,” said MacLean. “Grace really got us back in the game with her goal, and I knew I had to step up and tie the game at least.”
The game then went into overtime, where Batchelder turned in a few huge saves, including a butterfly stop on a breakaway and a huge pad save with 0:20 left in OT.
That set up MacLean’s heroics, which set up a date with a Duxbury squad that beat Andover 2-0 at the Hingham Showcase on Feb. 23.
“We saw them in a tournament and we lost to them, but I think we learned a lot from that game,” said MacLean. “I think we’ll be ready for the next time we play them. It’s hard to beat a team twice. We can’t wait.”
