After surrendering an early lead, Meghan Keefe had a message for her Andover High girls hockey team on Wednesday.
"I told them we had 15 minutes to step up, put the puck in the back of the net and get the victory," said Keefe. "They wanted it as much as we did, so we had to step it up."
Behind two goals by Rose MacLean, No. 3-seeded Andover was able to pull away in the third period to beat No. 30 Wellesley 4-1 in the Division 2 Round of 32 (first round) on Wednesday at Breakaway Ice in Tewksbury.
"Wellesley gave us a very tough game," said Keefe. "We scored first, and they tied it up. We had to toughen up, and we did in the third."
Leading the way once again for the Golden Warriors was Eagle-Tribune All-Star MacLean, who knows a little something about postseason success after helping lead the Andover field hockey team to back-to-back state titles.
"Rose really stepped up for us," said Keefe. "She is just a heck of an athlete who has been in a situation like this lots of time. She passes that knowledge onto us. She came out with great intensity."
Adding a goal each for the Golden Warriors were Scarlet Glass and Rose Memmolo.
Also delivering big was Andover first-year starting goalie Allie Batchelder, who made 19 saves.
"Allie had some amazing saves," said Keefe. "She really game up huge. Being a first-year varsity goalie and doing that on this stage is huge. She has filled out starting goalie shoes enormously."
Next up, the Golden Warriors will welcome the winner of Thursday's matchup between No. 14 Pembroke and No. 19 Franklin in the Division 2 Round of 16 on Saturday (2:10 p.m.), back at Breakaway Ice.
"We know that every game will get tougher," said Keefe. "We have to be mentally and physically prepared to compete. Getting this first one under out belt was huge, and hopefully we'll just keep moving forward."
