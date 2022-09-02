The only goal tougher than reaching to top is staying there. But that’s exactly where Rose MacLean and Lucy MacLean plan to keep the Andover High field hockey team this fall.
Sure, it might be tough to live up to an undefeated, state championship season — but the MacLean sisters aren’t sweating the expectations.
“There is definitely added pressure to follow up last year’s championship,” said Rose. “But the team is taking it in stride. We’ve been practicing harder and keeping the mindset that it’s a new year, and we have to earn our success all over again.”
With stars like senior Eagle-Tribune All-Star Rose MacLean and defending Eagle-Tribune MVP Emma Reilly and up-and-comers like sophomore Lucy MacLean, Andover has the talent to follow up last season’s 20-0-1 record and Division 1 state title.
“I can’t wait for the first game!” said Lucy. “There’s pressure to do what last year’s team was able to accomplish, but my sense is that the team feels we need to just keep growing and improving.”
Playing field hockey for Andover High was a childhood dream for Rose, following in the footsteps of their older sister Maddy, a defender on the Golden Warriors’ 2017 Division 1 state title squad.
“I always looked up to my older sister,” said Rose. “Seeing her have a great time with the sport of field hockey really made me want that. I especially remember when she won the state championship in 2017, thinking that I wanted to do that one day, too.”
Lucy, on the other hand, took longer to fall in love with the sport.
“I played soccer up until the summer going into freshman year,” she said. “I decided to make the switch over to field hockey because I didn’t really enjoy playing soccer anymore, and I figured that it’s best I do something over the fall, so I chose field hockey, mostly because both my sisters had chosen before me. I look up to my sisters a lot.”
Rose broke into the starting lineup for last fall’s title squad, earning All-Scholastic honors. She scored four goals, and excelled on defense — “She’s a lightning quick left-side midfielder that neutralizes fast right-side forwards,” said coach Maureen Noone commented last fall.
“My role on the field is to play solid defense, and cover as much ground on the field as I can,” said Rose, who is also an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in hockey and lacrosse. “I want to help my forwards and other midfielders succeed while protecting our goalie.”
Lucy is a returning varsity player who should be a key contributor at forward this fall.
“My job is still to be determined, but as of right now I’m hoping that I’m a positive voice for people,” he said. “(Last year) meant a lot to me because, at the beginning of the season, I never would have guessed that I would have been able to be a part of that excitement.”
Now, both hope to lead Andover on another postseason run this season.
“I’m so excited for my senior season,” said Rose. “As a senior, you are a major role for this team as a leader and a model for the underclassmen. I’m so happy to have the chance to fill the shoes of the great upperclassmen I have had before me, and hopefully achieve something special again.”
RETURNING FIREPOWER
Rose MacLean is one of three Eagle-Tribune All-Stars that return from last year’s squad.
All-Scholastic and Eagle-Tribune MVP Emma Reilly scored 28 goals — including the game-winner in the 1-0 title game win — and added 21 assists. The senior Columbia University commit was named a third-team All-American.
Also back is top defender Anna Broderick who switched to center-back to shore up the defense in the state tournament.
CENTRAL ADDS CHAMP
Central Catholic added plenty of championship experience to its coaching staff with the addition of assistant Katie Blair to Josselyn Wilson‘s staff.
Blair previously built the Windham (N.H.) program into a powerhouse. In her eight years (2015-21) leading the Jaguars, Windham won two Division 2 state titles (2016, 17), then moved to Division 1 and won two more championships (2019, 20). The Jags also lost the state title game in 2018 and 2021.
While much of her work has been in New Hampshire, Blair did serve as the North Andover High girls lacrosse coach for two seasons (2020-21). Her husband, Matt Blair, is the assistant athletic director at Malden Catholic.
Raiders standout Kerri Finneran is a rare sophomore captain. She led the Central girls lacrosse team to its best season in program history in the spring (20-1-1, Division 1 quarters), earning Eagle-Tribune MVP as a freshman.
OTHER STAFF ADDITIONS
Emma Laviollette takes over as Haverhill head coach, replacing Emma Panto, who led the program for four years. Laviollette played for Haverhill (class of 2019) and was an assistant on the Hillies’ staff last year.
Methuen has added 2015 Rangers captain Julia Lavoie as an assistant coach. She joins her Methuen teammate Catrina Crowe on Kristen Swales‘ staff.
North Andover has added Jason Guarente as an assistant. He’s the Scarlet Knights’ boys indoor track head coach — winning MVC Division 2 Coach of the Year last winter — and an assistant outdoors. He joins former Knights head boys ice hockey coach Peter Marfione on Andrea Van Horn‘s staff.
NO SEASON FOR LAWRENCE
The Lawence program will remain dormant for the third straight season this fall.
Lawrence suspended its program last season, after only four players tried out following a 2020 season that was cancelled by COVID.
The Lancers had struggled, going 17-136-8 in its final nine seasons.
“COVID killed us,” said Katie Quinlan, who had served as head coach since 2011.
