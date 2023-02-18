Say what you will about the Red Sox offseason, it’s certainly been eventful. Since the 2022 season ended the Red Sox have said goodbye to Xander Bogaerts, locked up Rafael Devers for the next decade and turned over a third of their roster.
Yet for all the comings and goings, the new look Red Sox enter spring training projected by many experts to wind up right back where they started — in last place.
Truthfully, this team remains a mystery even to those who follow baseball closely. Best case scenario, the Red Sox might be capable of contending for a World Series. Worst case scenario, they could be as bad as last year, or worse.
With spring training now underway and so many new faces in camp this seemed like a perfect time to open up the mailbag. Thank you to everyone who submitted questions, and for those of you who are only now checking back in after primarily following the Patriots, Celtics or Bruins these past few months, hopefully this will help get you up to speed ahead of what should be an interesting baseball season.
”We have seen teams bounce back after a last place finish to first in the division the next. What do the Red Sox need to do to return to the playoffs in 2023?” — Tom H.
Stay healthy, for one. When last year’s team was at full strength they were pretty good, and towards the end of June the club was 42-31 and leading the AL Wild Card race. Then the entire starting rotation got hurt, Trevor Story went down, Rafael Devers got dinged up and everything fell apart. Even as bad as things got they still won 78 games, so it’s not like they were the 2003 Detroit Tigers.
This year’s team has plenty of injury concerns too, and Story missing at least the entire first half is going to hurt, but at full strength this club is more talented than a lot of people give them credit. Beyond just health, the Red Sox young players have to take a step forward.
If Triston Casas seizes the starting first base job and becomes a formidable power and on-base threat in the heart of the order, that’s going to make a huge difference. If Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck or Brayan Bello — or better yet, all three — emerge as reliable starting pitchers, that would transform the entire Red Sox pitching staff.
It wouldn’t exactly be unprecedented for a Red Sox team like this one to exceed expectations. Coming off last place finishes nobody was predicting glory in 2013 or 2021, but in both cases the club flipped the script and either won the whole thing or came close. I’m not saying that’s going to happen again, but as a fanbase Red Sox fans have a tendency to overstate what could go wrong while handwaving the possibility things could go right. With a group like this, that might be a mistake.
”What do you think about Justin Turner wearing No. 2?” — Bill B.
Personally, it doesn’t bother me.
I can see why some fans might be bothered by Xander Bogaerts’ number being put back into circulation. He is one of the franchise’s all-time greats and had things worked out differently he could have spent the next decade in Boston and one day had his number retired alongside David Ortiz and the club’s other legends. Even some whose numbers haven’t been retired formally have been kept out of circulation. For instance, nobody has worn No. 21 since Roger Clemens left in 1996, and nobody has worn No. 49 since Tim Wakefield retired in 2011.
But this isn’t exactly unprecedented either. Kiké Hernández is now the eighth player to wear No. 5 since Nomar Garciaparra was traded in 2004. Takashi Saito and David Price have both worn Manny Ramirez’s No. 24, and Kutter Crawford is currently wearing Mookie Betts’ No. 50.
I’m of the opinion that when it comes to retired numbers, it’s better to err on the side of exclusivity, otherwise you end up like the New York Yankees, who have pulled 21 numbers from circulation. Bogaerts was never going to have his number retired, so if anyone was going to take it I’m glad it was someone like Turner, a veteran who appreciates its connection to both Bogaerts and the late Jerry Remy, and for whom the number also has special personal significance.
”How many saves do you think Kenley Jansen will have this season?” — Colin M.
Kenley Jansen has been baseball’s most reliable closer over the past decade-plus, and since 2014 he’s recorded at least 33 saves in every full 162-game season. He’s also been incredibly durable, and even at age 35 he’s shown no signs of decline. Last season he led the National League with 41 saves and ranked among the best pitchers in baseball in strikeout rate, expected batting average, expected slugging percentage, fastball spin and a number of other Statcast metrics.
I think fans can comfortably expect Jansen to lock down at least 30 saves, and it’s going to be a breath of fresh air to see him do it too. Other than Matt Barnes during the first half of 2021 the Red Sox have not had a reliable closer since Craig Kimbrel in 2018, and last year Tanner Houck, John Schreiber and Barnes all tied for the team lead with eight saves each. Eight!
After blowing 29 out of 68 save opportunities in 2022, the Red Sox had to get the back end of the bullpen figured out. Nothing is certain in baseball, but Jansen is about as safe a bet as they could make.
”We adding someone to play infield? Who’s even still available?” — Ryan M.
Since this question was originally submitted the Red Sox signed infielder Yu Chang to a one-year deal. Chang briefly joined the Red Sox towards the end of last season and batted .150 in 11 games, and overall he played for four different clubs in 2022. He’ll bring defensive versatility and can help the club get by for however long it takes Adalberto Mondesi to complete his recovery from ACL surgery, but he won’t offer much beyond that.
Obviously Chang isn’t a big splash, but he does provide badly needed depth up the middle. The club probably doesn’t need to make any more big league additions before opening day, but in the spirit of the question let’s say they do. Who could the club still go out and get who might move the needle in Boston?
The free agent market is pretty much bare. The two biggest names left are veteran shortstops Elvis Andrus and Jose Iglesias, who probably aren’t all that much different from Chang at this point. The more interesting possibility is a trade, with the most logical being a deal for someone like San Diego’s Ha-Seong Kim or Cleveland’s Amad Rosario. The Red Sox would probably have to give up Tanner Houck or one of their top prospects in either case, so I wouldn’t say a deal like that is likely, but if the Red Sox did still want to bolster their roster in a big way that’s one way they could do it.
”Thanks for doing a piece on some of the people the Red Sox acquired this year or last year, but I’m more interested in the farm system players who have been invited to camp along with the roster guys. I’m particularly interested in David Hamilton.” — Frank F.
The Red Sox have a couple of interesting rookies on their 40-man roster. The pitchers, including righty Bryan Mata and lefties Brandon Walter and Chris Murphy, could all conceivably pitch their way into the big league equation by midseason, and second-year standout Brayan Bello obviously is a contender to make the starting rotation. But you’re interested in the position players, and in Hamilton specifically, so let’s focus on them.
David Hamilton was one of the prospects acquired in last offseason’s Hunter Renfroe for Jackie Bradley Jr. trade, and following his arrival he tied Jacoby Ellsbury’s Red Sox organizational record with 70 stolen bases for the Portland Sea Dogs. He was subsequently added to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft and now he enters camp with a chance to potentially carve out a Dave Roberts-esque role as a burner off the bench.
Hamilton may just have the right skillset for the right moment. With MLB’s new rule changes the Red Sox are making a push to become faster on the base paths and more dynamic overall, and that no doubt plays right into Hamilton’s strengths. That being said, I wouldn’t get too carried away about the idea of Hamilton playing in the big leagues anytime soon.
For one, Hamilton has never played about Double-A, so for that reason alone it’s almost a lock he’ll spend at least some time at Triple-A Worcester this spring. Beyond that, Hamilton still has a lot of work to do at the plate and in the field before his game is big league ready. With Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo set to start the season in the middle infield, and with Adalberto Mondesi, Chang and possibly Bobby Dalbec available as reserve infielders, the Red Sox don’t have to rush Hamilton along.
The same is true for the club’s other three rookie position players, infield/outfielders Enmanuel Valdez and Ceddanne Rafaela and outfielder Wilyer Abreu. Valdez would probably get the first call-up out of that group given his prolific offensive production at Triple-A, but I’d expect all four to spend at least a few months in Worcester before any gets big league consideration.
”Are the Red Sox just trying to get the young kids all up before they spend big money?” — Melanie
This is a question I see asked a lot and speaks to the disconnect between how the Red Sox have operated recently and what fans expect from the franchise. Because objectively speaking, the Red Sox actually have spent a lot of money this offseason.
They signed Rafael Devers to the largest contract in franchise history, a 10-year, $313.5 million extension that will keep the All-Star third baseman in Boston through 2033. They also signed eight outside free agents who they’ll collectively pay $65.25 million in 2023. That’s no small investment!
But when fans talk about spending big money, they’re talking about bringing in All-Stars from outside the organization who have the ability to elevate the club to championship contention. Red Sox fans want the club to acquire players whose jersey they’d be willing to go out and buy, players who can become pillars of the team for years to come, players who they can brag about watching play to their grandkids years down the road.
So to answer your question, yes, I think on some level they are.
When Chaim Bloom was getting grilled by the crowd at Winter Weekend he spoke at length about why they didn’t re-sign Mookie Betts. His belief was the club didn’t have enough young talent on the roster to take advantage of Betts’ prime, but now they’ve built up a strong enough foundation that it was worth committing to Devers.
We’re already seeing the first wave reach the majors now. Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello and Triston Casas are all under team control for at least the next five seasons. Alex Verdugo is still only 26 himself and two years from free agency, and in another year or two top prospect Marcelo Mayer and some of the guys currently at Single-A may be knocking on the door as well. Factor in Devers, Story and Yoshida, all of whom are locked up on long-term deals, and the Red Sox have the table set to make a championship push in the near future.
The last step? You guessed it, spend big money like the fans have been clamoring for. With the payroll flexibility the club has given itself in the coming years, I don’t think fans will have to wait much longer before they start getting what they want.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
