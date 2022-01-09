With baseball still in hibernation while the MLB lockout continues, it seems like as good a time as any to put together a Red Sox mailbag. Thank you to everyone who submitted questions, we’ll be looking to do this periodically going forward so anyone with questions not covered here please feel free to reach out. Now, without further ado...
Will there be a full spring training schedule? and what will the Sox roster look like? Starting rotation? Lineup? Closer? — Harry K.
Obviously the lockout is the big shadow looming over the whole offseason, and nobody really knows when it will end. The owners and players are still far apart and have hardly spoken since the work stoppage began, so that’s not a good sign. Nothing helps spur progress in a negotiation like a hard deadline though, so as spring training approaches we should hopefully start seeing some progress.
That being said, I do fear spring training will be impacted. My guess is the two sides will strike some sort of deal in late February or early March, leading to a compressed spring training schedule and possibly forcing the start of the regular season to be pushed back a week or two. That wouldn’t be the worst outcome in the grand scheme of things, but obviously it would be better for everyone if a deal was worked out much sooner.
As for the roster, I think most of the team will resemble last year. The majority of the starting lineup and rotation is due to return, but your question about the closer is a really good one. Garrett Whitlock held the job by season’s end last year and all things being equal I feel like he’s the most likely candidate currently on the roster. But Whitlock is also expected to contend for a spot in the starting rotation, so if he isn’t in the bullpen then my guess is the eventual closer will be someone not currently with the club. Matt Barnes could theoretically return to form, but after his disastrous second half he’ll need to prove himself in high leverage situations before he can be trusted with his old job again.
That being said, there will still be plenty of additions once the lockout ends, which brings us to this next question.
What improvements should the Sox make to be playoff contenders this year? — Nino L.
The immediate concern is the bullpen. The unit was running on fumes by the end of last year and as it stands now several key contributors are unsigned as free agents. Whether they’re brought back or replaced, the Red Sox can’t go into the season without making some moves. The top relievers still on the market include Kenley Jansen, Joe Kelly, Collin McHugh and Ryan Tepera — maybe one of them might turn out to be Boston’s closer in 2022? — and the Red Sox could also re-sign Adam Ottavino or Hansel Robles.
Beyond the bullpen, the Red Sox could really benefit from adding another bat. By trading Hunter Renfroe for Jackie Bradley Jr. and prospects Boston’s lineup has taken a step back, but the move also opened up a spot in the outfield that could theoretically be filled by re-signing Kyle Schwarber or by adding Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki. The reigning Nippon Professional Baseball league MVP boasts a rare combination of power and plate discipline and could make an immediate impact should he decide to sign with Boston.
Either one, or another top free agent like Kris Bryant, would give Boston’s lineup a boost while allowing Jackie Bradley Jr. to be used as a fourth outfielder and late-inning defensive replacement.
Will the Sox trade assets for a stud pitcher? and what was Bloom doing trading Hunter Renfroe for Jackie Bradley Jr.? — Brendan L.
Let’s address the Renfroe trade first. The thing about that trade is it wasn’t really about Renfroe or JBJ at all. It was about the prospects. Think about it. Renfroe hit 31 home runs with 96 RBI last season and was only due to make about $7.5 million this coming year. Bradley, meanwhile, had a horrific .497 OPS and will make around $9.5 million in 2022. Basically, this trade was made to reconfigure the roster and help shore up Boston’s outfield defense — which, remember, was spectacularly bad last season — while adding two prospects in Alex Binelas and David Hamilton who could add value down the road.
That’s especially important to consider with your other question. I do think the Red Sox will trade for a pitcher, and the fact that Boston’s farm system is so much deeper will play a big role in helping that happen. People may criticize Chaim Bloom for taking a “small-market, Tampa Bay Rays” approach to team building, but if the farm system is overflowing with talent, then suddenly Bloom could trade for whoever he wants without having to worry about mortgaging the future.
For the record, my money is on a trade for someone like Oakland Athletics starter Sean Manaea. The A’s are going into fire sale mode and a really solid No. 3 starter like him would go a long way backing up Nathan Eovaldi and a healthier Chris Sale at the top of the rotation.
Who is the most promising rookie coming into spring training? — Wes S.
Among prospects who have a chance of playing in the big leagues this season, I’m most excited to see Triston Casas. He’s likely to start the year in Triple-A but the power-hitting first baseman has some fascinating tools that would fit nicely with the club’s current needs. I wouldn’t be surprised if he got called up by July, and depending on how things go with Bobby Dalbec he could conceivably even compete for the starting first base job.
As for the guys who are farther away from the bigs, I’m really interested in seeing how Jay Groome looks this year. The 2016 first-round pick has been plagued by injuries and other setbacks, but after barely pitching for three years he bounced back with a solid effort in 2021 and looked great in his late-season call-up to Portland. He’s still only 23 too, so if he takes a big step forward then he could pitch his way into the big league conversation by 2023.
Do you foresee Bogaerts being moved to second base and the Sox signing a shortstop? — Justin Z.
This is a really interesting question with major ramifications for the franchise. On one hand, this is objectively a good idea. Xander Bogaerts is one of the best offensive shortstops in baseball, but while he makes all the routine plays he has limited range defensively, which has quietly cost the Red Sox over the years. Moving Bogaerts to second base would help minimize his weaknesses, and if the Red Sox were to sign someone like Carlos Correa — who just earned the Platinum Glove as the top defensive player in baseball — it would transform the club’s infield and help elevate the Red Sox to World Series favorite.
That being said, Bogaerts has been Boston’s starting shortstop for seven years and is one of the franchise’s most highly respected players, so asking him to switch positions could be touchy. Bogaerts will also have a chance to opt out of his contract to test free agency after next season, so that will also need to be factored in when considering his future.
I do think the Red Sox could potentially make a splash by signing Correa or Trevor Story, but even if they arguably should move Bogaerts to second, I think it’s just as likely the new arrival could switch positions themselves. We have some precedent with Alex Rodriguez moving to third in deference to Derek Jeter back in 2004, even though A-Rod was the superior defensive player.
Given the ridiculous labor situation, will the Red Sox have enough time to fill the holes necessary to contend in 2022, if and when play resumes? — Tom H.
Yes, absolutely. Even if there ends up being a super condensed period between the end of the lockout and start of the season, all 30 teams will be in the same boat and Bloom has proven he’s comfortable making signings late in the offseason.
The Mookie Betts trade? That happened days before pitchers and catchers reported in 2020. Last year Bloom traded Andrew Benintendi right around that same time, and he also signed Kiké Hernández, Garrett Richards, Martin Perez and Hirokazu Sawamura during the month of February as well. It may wind up being a hectic time but don’t worry, the Red Sox and every other club will finish assembling their rosters one way or another.
The current plan of Fenway Sports Group seems to be to invest all of their attention and money towards the Pittsburgh Penguins. Does FSG have any intention of making the Red Sox contenders this year? — Brian M.
This is a common concern I’ve heard ever since news broke that the Red Sox ownership group was buying the Penguins. It’s a reasonable fear, but honestly I wouldn’t worry too much about it. FSG owns a wide variety of properties, including the Red Sox, Liverpool FC and Roush Fenway Racing, and each of them have their own revenue streams and leadership groups to oversee the day to day operations. The addition of the Penguins to that portfolio shouldn’t affect any of those other organizations.
We already have precedent with this situation from when FSG bough Liverpool back in October of 2010. Before that purchase the Red Sox had baseball’s second highest payroll, and since then the Red Sox have ranked in the top six every year and had MLB’s highest payrolls in 2018 and 2019. During that time the club has also won four AL East titles and two World Series championships, and meanwhile Liverpool has experienced its own renaissance, winning the 2019 Champions League title and the 2020 Premier League title.
I’m not saying FSG is perfect, but the Red Sox could do a lot worse as far as ownership goes. Plus, the Red Sox are coming off an ALCS appearance, so all things considered I’d say the club is in a good place heading into 2022.
Have any Red Sox questions that weren’t answered here? Send Mac your questions at mcerullo@northofboston.com or by direct message on Twitter at @MacCerullo for a future mailbag.
