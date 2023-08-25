FENWAY PARK – The Boston Red Sox blew it with Mookie Betts.
And I’m not referring to the trade capital, which has turned out being about 50 cents on the dollar.
Every player the Red Sox got, particularly Connor Wong and Alex Verdugo, have added some value. Early on Verdugo added more, but he has been passed by Wong.
But for teams that play in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago or southern California, those guys could easily be had on the second/third tier free agent market without giving up a “generational” talent.
Players like Betts, a perennial MVP candidate and an all-star every season they’ve had a game – there was no game during COVID season in 2020 – are few and far between.
After the 2019 season, semi-fresh after a World Series title in 2018, Red Sox ownership did that math when it came to a Betts extension.
A 12-year, $365 million contract would be completed when Betts was 39 years old.
At the time, nobody is worth that money. At that future age!
Remember that Alex Rodriguez deal – 10 years, $287 million – signed in 2008? The Yankees basically “ate” the last seven years of the deal for a mediocre performance.
The only guy with a “4” at the beginning of a nine-figure deal was Mike Trout, who signed a 12-year, $465 deal before the 2019 season.
And one thing Betts wasn’t, we surmised or we were told … He wasn’t Trout, who had a 3-to-1 MVP advantage before Betts and Boston parted ways.
And spending $300 million-plus for baseball players until their in their late 30s is bad business.
Well, a lot has happened since Betts “contract demands” after the 2019 season.
A lot of guys got paid. Better yet a lot of guys not as good as Betts got paid:
Bryce Harper (13 years, $330M), Corey Seager (10 years, $325M), Gerrit Cole (9 years, $324M), Manny Machado (10 years, $300M), Trea Turner (11 years, $300M) and, of all people, Betts former teammate, Xander Bogaerts (11 years, $280M).
Red Sox ownership finally figured it out – or sort of had to – sign Rafael Devers to a 10-year, $315 million deal, which doesn’t kick in until next season.
While Red Sox ownership have basically flirted with dynasty status, winning four World Series titles from 2004 through 2018, allowing Betts to leave was not part of the “Four World Series titles honeymoon” you might expect.
Betts was adored.
Sort of like Jon Lester’s exodus, when the Red Sox tried to “cheap out,” offering him half of his market value, and then later over-paying to sign David Price (7 years, $217M), as unlikeable star the Sox ever signed.
Basically compounding a mistake with a bigger mistake.
Which brings us back to Betts.
The Red Sox drafted him, eventually moving him to the outfield. and allowing him to show his high-end athleticism.
The little dude could run, hit, hit for power, field, throw, run and win. I don’t think there are many more tools than that.
But he wasn’t truly happy here.
His unassuming personality – he loved to compete and he loved his privacy – was not a perfect fit here, particularly off the field.
I know “race” has been brought up, but I believe it was more than that.
We – all New Englanders – have a problem. We are demanding beyond belief sometimes.
Out-of-towners David Ortiz, Tom Brady and Larry Bird embraced it. Betts never felt comfortable.
Too bad. He could’ve been as big as those guys, or at least close.
This perception might tick some people off around here, but Betts is appears happier in Los Angeles, where fans and media are much less intrusive, and he appears happier as a Dodger.
I don’t know if it’s anybody’s fault, including Red Sox ownership.
The only fault was adding Price to the trade, to dump some of his bloated contract, thus nullifying the additional possible “next Mookie Betts.”
While the Red Sox are still licking their wounds from losing Betts, they “appear” to be closer to finding their way.
I truly believe Betts was made in Boston. But he was made for L.A.
Bill Burt is executive sports editor at The Eagle-Tribune. You can email him at bburt@eagletribune.com.
