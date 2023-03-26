With the transfer of Ashley Dinges and a severe hit from 2022 graduation, the training wheels kind of fell off before the season for Kathleen Smith with the Central Catholic hoop team.
The senior handled it just like she has every other aspect of her Central experience. She didn’t miss a beat.
Smith put together a season to remember, averaging 11 points and 9.9 rebounds, cornerstoning a Raider rebuild-on-the-fly. Central may not have been “typical Central” in 2023, but when the balls stopped bouncing in the regular season, the Raiders owned the 17th spot in the MIAA Division 1 power rankings. They knocked off the No. 16 Belmont in the tournament opener -- Smith had nine points and eight boards -- before falling to undefeated eventual state champ Andover in the round of 16.
“Kathleen’s growth as a basketball player and as a leader has been tremendous through her time in our program,” said Raider coach Casey Grange of the 6-foot-4 Smith. “She went from barely shooting the ball in practice and shying away from contact as a sophomore to averaging just about a double-double per night and leading us in taking charges her senior year.
“Leadership-wise, we relied on her a lot as the only senior (on the team) and captain more than we normally rely on the seniors because of the trying (9-13) season we had.”
Smith’s performance could only be rivaled by her work in the classroom and beyond.
A National Honor Society member with a 4.83 GPA and with musical talent to match on the tuba, the first-team all-conference choice will be playing and yes, jamming, at Williams College in the prestigious NESCAC next year.
Expect her impact at Central to resonate, literally and figuratively.
“She remained positive and pushed her teammates every day to live up to our standards,” said Grange. “I can’t thank Kathleen enough for buying into and living out our culture every single day. I know I speak for myself and her teammates when I say Kathleen is leaving the program better than she found it.”
PLENTY COMING BACK
Central Catholic will return 12 of 13 players from a team that gained valuable experience, facing the second toughest schedule in Division 1.
Three of the four returning Raider starters are multi-sport athletes -- Abby Yfantopulos (volleyball, lacrosse), Kerri Finneran (field hockey, lacrosse) and Addison Beers (volleyball).
THE CHAMPS ARE HERE
Some quick odds and ends on the undefeated state champion Andover girls:
Quinnipiac-bound Anna Foley finishes one of the great Andover careers of all-time with 1,139 points. But did you know that Anna and her sister Vivian, who attends Brooks School, are twins with different birthdays? …
One take from the Warrior run to the D-1 state title? There may be no better unsung clutch player around than Michaela Buckley. The big threes against North Andover and Wachusett -- absolutely timely. And the game-sealing free throws to beat Wachusett in the semis and Bishop Feehan in the title game were legendary. …
Defensive legend Marissa Kobelski is committed to play D1 volleyball at Merrimack. …
Buckley is All-State in soccer (and next year's captain-elect for soccer) and all-conference in track (400m hurdles). She’ll be interning with Congressman Seth Moulton. …
Junior Ella Vidoni is three-sport athlete (soccer, lacrosse) and classmate Catherine Lenihan is a captain-elect in soccer. …
Junior Maddy Osborne is an accomplished rower, while freshman Kiera Lenihan got the call up from the JV for the postseason and scored her first varsity point in the tourney opener with Acton-Boxborough.
HILLIE PAIR STEPPING UP
With a freshmen-rich roster, Haverhill High struggled in the rugged MVC.
The Hillies hope to have both seniors on this year’s squad playing in college next year.
Haley Phillips has committed to Salem State to play basketball and possibly volleyball as well. She’ll study criminal justice.
Alley Powell will move on to Northern Essex and is hoping to play there if the Knights field a squad.
LANCERS GETTING IT DONE
Lawrence High coach Suzanne Lessard continued the rebuilding project as the Lancers try to get it done the right way.
Lawrence will graduate eight seniors -- seven of them being honor students.
Norielis Santos and Mya Rivera are both National Honor Society members with multiple college scholarship opportunities potentially ahead.
“Both young ladies showed the greatest work ethic and showed considerable improvement,” said Lessard of the duo. “They personify the term ‘Student Athlete.’”
METHUEN ROLE MODELS
Methuen coach Ryan Middlemiss gets one more year from his top gun, Samantha Pfeil, but replacing this group of five seniors -- character-wise -- will be an absolute chore.
“They’re all amazing kids, all multi-sport athletes, all have a 3.8 GPA or higher. All of them volunteered in the MYBA (Methuen Youth Basketball Association) helping to coach either a rec or travel team. All of them volunteered to work with the Unified Basketball program,” said Middlemiss of Brooke Tardugno, Chantelle Chirwa, Jamie Slattery, Ella Barron and Michaela Henrick.
“Just a great group of kids who gave a lot to the program and really helped to change the culture of the girls basketball program.”
SHE’S THE ONE!
North Andover High senior Hannah Martin is now the standard-setter at Crozier Field House. The Smith College-bound senior is the Knight girls hoop all-time leading scorer with 1,226 career points.
FOUR OF A KIND
Pelham High, which went to the state semifinals in Division II, graduates four seniors, all with one common trait. They get it done in the classroom.
Two-year captain Abby McFarland has her sights set on med school someday, while Shae Hinton, two-year captain Molly Sauer and state champion soccer captain Lindsey Butler all join her on the All-Academic team in the Granite State.
SHOOTING STARS
With coach Brad Kreick moving on from the dynastic program at Bishop Guertin, and both the Cardinals and runner-up Bedford taking graduation hits, you have to wonder how far up the charts Pinkerton Academy could surge in 2023-24.
Lani Buskey’s Astros went 15-5 this year, reaching the state quarters and all five starters will be back next year including top scorer Elizabeth Lavoie and point guard Sydney Gerossie.
Alex White, a former starter who missed this year with an ACL tear, will also be back in the mix.
“The future looks very bright,” said Buskey.
STRONG FIRST STEP
Cassie Turcotte was absolutely thrilled with the progression of the Windham High program in her first year at the helm.
“This team stepped up to learn new plays, new defenses, and new coaching philosophies. They met the challenge fully,” said Turcotte of her Jaguars who finished up at 11-8. “After every game, win or lose, we heard the same compliment from most coaches: ‘They work hard, they never give up.’ I am proud of their resilience and determination. It's a skill that was necessary for some of our successes this year.”
The senior quarter of Hannah Smith, Chloe Weeks, Bree Amari and Izzy Abruzese played a huge role in easing the transition.
ADRIANA’S AMAZING IMPACT
The Fellowship Christian Academy girls boldly went where few Rams teams have gone before, qualifying for the Division 4 state tourney with an 8-7 regular season mark.
Of course, a huge reason was senior Adriana Taboucherani, who wreaked havoc on the competition, earning the Commonwealth Conference MVP. It was her second straight after picking up the same honor in volleyball this fall.
Taboucherani shattered school marks -- boys or girls -- this winter by scoring 48 points in a game with nine three-pointers.
Both of those records were set by boys at FCA in the 1990s.
