WORCESTER — When a Taunton bunt bounced out of first baseman Jenny Grelle’s glove, deflected off third baseman Ari Baez and was snagged by heads-up catcher Avry Nelson for the out, you had to think this just might be Methuen’s night.
Unfortunately for the Ranger softballers, that was about the only break they got here in the Division 1 state semifinals. Taunton High, powered by two home runs from Kaysie Demoura, knocked off the Rangers, 6-3, to end this wild Methuen ride two wins shy of a state title.
“Hats off to them. They’re a good team. Obviously, they can hit,” said Ranger coach Jason Smith, whose club ends the year at 18-6. “I knew coming in they could hit. We tried to take away the small stuff. I thought we did a pretty nice job. I guess we probably left the ball a little too over the plate (to Demoura). It is what it is.”
Missed opportunities loomed large in this one for Methuen, which took a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the first. The first run was nice, but it could have been more.
With one out, Kiele Coleman strafed a double to leff-center. Kyra Meuse and Makenna Donovan each drew walks to load the bases and with two outs, Baez lashed an RBI single to left.
Coleman scored, but Meuse, who bumped the third baseman rounding third, was thrown out at the plate, ending the frame.
“I saw the girl drifting toward third, Kyra was rounding third,” explained Smith. “She made contact. I saw the contact, that’s why I continued to send her and didn’t send her back. (The three umpires) didn’t see the call. It didn’t go our way. That one is on me.”
Demoura’s first homer, a two-run shot in the bottom half of the frame, was a resounding Tigers’ answer.
The Rangers would trail 3-1 after one and chased the rest of the night.
They slashed the margin to 3-2 in the top of the third when Donovan tripled to right and Grelle singled her home with a clutch two-out hit.
But Demoura answered with a solo shot in the bottom half.
The margin expanded to 6-2 after three.
Methuen’s best chance came in the fourth. With one out, Avry Nelson’s grounder was misplayed and Colleen McNamara’s looper found chalk on the third base line for a hit.
Brooke Tardugno drew a walk to load the bases.
Nelson was thrown out on a close force at the plate, but the catcher tried to catch McNamara rounding third. The throw was errant and she scored to make it 6-3. But that was all.
“Just not enough at the right time,” lamented Smith.
Sophomore Ilene Rickard, who had pitched each of the last two Ranger tourney wins, got the start and took the loss. Classmate Mackenzie Yirrell came on and gave Methuen a shot to rally with three scoreless innings, but a trip to Friday’s Division 1 state title game against Northeastern Conference champion Peabody just wasn’t meant to be.
