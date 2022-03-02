SALEM — What began in dominant fashion suddenly turned into a disaster for the Salem High hockey team on Wednesday.
After racing out to an early two-goal advantage, the Blue Devils saw Manchester West-Central-Memorial strike for three goals in the final 3:13 of the first period to take a lead into the first intermission.
Then, Jack Maietta struck.
“Coach (Mark McGinn) gave it to us after the first period,” said Maietta. “He knew we had it in us to go out there and turn things around. I think that first goal turned the tide. We need a goal to make it a new game, and I was happy to help the team.”
Maietta scored 39 seconds into the second period to tie the game, gave Salem the lead with another goal 4:55 later and finished the night with a hat trick to lead the Blue Devils to a 7-3 win over Manchester in the New Hampshire Division 1 first round at the Salem ICenter.
Not bad for a defenseman who had scored four goals on the season going into Wednesday night.
The No. 8 Blue Devils (10-9-1) advance to play top-seeded Concord (16-0-2) on Saturday at the Everett Ice Arena in Concord (6 p.m.)
“We came out a little flat-footed,” said senior Brady Ferreira, who scored twice. “We knew we had it in us to turn the game around. It feels good to get the win, and it means a lot to move on to face Concord. We’re pumped.”
Salem, which beat Manchester 5-0 two weeks ago, started with a bang on Wednesday.
Just 1:36 into play, Jake Barton picked up the puck behind the net and threw it in front to Jason Ciarcia, who fired home a goal. Barton then made it 2-0 3:43 later, when he grabbed a loose puck at the blue line and roofed a shot home.
But just when it appeared Salem would run away with the game, Manchester scored three fast goals and led 3-2 at the first intermission.
That lead, however, wouldn’t last long.
On the first shift of the second period, Maietta grabbed a loose puck and fired a shot over the goalie’s glove to make it 3-3.
“That third goal to tie it quick was very big,” said McGinn. “It took away any momentum they had. Then Jack got another one right after, and you could see it starting to roll. That goal was very big.”
Just under five minutes later, Miaetta gave the Blue Devils a lead when he buried his own rebound to make it 4-3.
Ferreira then secured Salem’s grasp on the game. First, with 2:24 left in the second, he intercepted an errant pass and beat the goalie stick side for a goal. Then, with 4:06 left in the game, he buried a loose puck to make it 6-3.
With just over a minute left, Maietta scored to ice the victory and earn his hat trick.
“On the last one, I got the puck down low, and when I got to the red line I looked up and saw there was no goalie,” said Maietta, who now has nine career goals in three varsity seasons. “So I put the puck on net and it went in. The hat trick was fun.”
Salem will now look to earn an upset over Concord, which needed overtime to beat the Blue Devils 3-2 on Feb. 26.
“We know it will be a tough one,” said Maietta. “But we have a tough group, so I think we have what it takes.”
Salem 7, Manchester Central 3
NH Division 1 First Round
Manchester Central (9-10-0): 3 0 0 — 3
Salem (10-9-1): 2 3 2 — 7
Goals: S — Jack Maietta 3, Brady Ferreira 2, Jason Ciarcia, Jake Barton; M — Parker Burgess, Mack Tripp, Matt LaForge
Assists: S — J. Barton, Luke Barton; M — Ryan Marden, Owen Kelley
Saves: S — Colby Savageau 22; M — David Hood 28
