BRISTOL, Conn. -- Saturday was certainly not the ideal time to have the bats go cold.
While Salem’s batters couldn't get anything going from the plate, the guy on the diamond, Kayden Oliver was red all day – red, red hot.
His smoking fastball couldn’t be touched.
The tall right-hander, who was coming off a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in the Maine State Championship game, tossed 6.1 innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts to lead his Gray/New Gloucester team past Salem, 3-0, in the first round of the 12-year-old baseball East Regional tournament held at Breen Field.
The loss puts Salem into the loser’s bracket and they will face St. Johnsbury of Vermont on Sunday afternoon at 4 pm. Vermont was blanked by Canton, Mass 12-0.
If Salem prevails over Vermont, they will play again on Wednesday at 1, against the loser of Canton, /Maine. A loss to Vermont will end Salem’s summer journey.
“Two hits wasn’t enough (for us today). He did a great job, our bats were cold and we couldn’t get guys on base,” said Salem manager Steve Quinn of the Maine pitcher. “When you don’t get guys on base, it’s tough to score. Our pitchers pitched great. We pitched well. We have to hit more and play better defense. We made four errors, and you’re not going to win games making four errors.”
Oliver retired the first seven batters to face him before giving up a base hit to Nate Makiej in the bottom of the third. He didn’t give up a hit the rest of the way, only yielding three runners, two on walks and hitting another. Oliver’s size and cross the body motion made it difficult to pick up his blazing fastball and devastating curveball, which he mixed in beautifully. He struck out his tenth batter for the first out in the bottom of the seventh as he reached the 85-pitch count and was removed from the pitcher’s mound.
“He pitched great and did a great job of changing speeds. We couldn’t hit his fastball and I don’t know why. We only got one hit off of him, and got the other one off their second pitcher,” said Quinn. “We need to do a better job of getting other pitchers pitch counts up higher, and also putting the ball in play. We had too many swings and misses today. (Oliver) threw seven innings until he reached his pitch count, so we have to do a better job of getting pitch counts up.”
Over his last 12.1 innings of work, Oliver has given up one hit and has struck out 23 of the possible 34 outs.
“Kayden Oliver once again put this team on his back. Not all pitchers can focus the way he does and he doesn’t allow the pressure to get to him,” said Maine manager Brad Shelley. “He gets into a rhythm with the rest of the team and he just really fines a way to get dialed in. He does a great job of keeping batters off balance with his breaking ball. If he does that enough, he’s tough to hit.”
The game was scoreless through the first six innings, which forced the one extra inning of play. Maine had all kinds of chances to score, stranding 13 runners on base throughout the game, including bases loaded in the first. Salem’s starting pitcher Brayden Castillo – who had trouble keeping his hat on after nearly after pitch – ended the threat by striking out his third batter of the half-inning, but it was also his 29th pitch. He ended up going three more innings but was removed after the fourth after reaching the 85-pitch count.
Rowan Briggs started the fifth inning and ran into trouble right away with a lead-off double, followed two batters later by a bunt single by Grant Brann, who then swiped second. With one out and two on, Briggs got the next two batters, the first on a pop up to first and the second on a grounder to first. Briggs then recorded two outs in the top of the sixth and was removed after his 20th pitch so he could come back to start Sunday’s game. Nico Cardinale followed and got a grounder to end the inning.
The game remained scoreless until Maine scored three runs in the top of the seventh, behind three defensive errors by Salem, a two-run single by Caleb Barker, and then a bases loaded walk to Anthony Piccone.
“Caleb stayed focused and that was big. We needed that hit. You saw how many runners we left on base throughout the game. We had pressure on them numerous times and just very happy to see him come through for us. He’s come through for us many times in the past so I was not surprised at all to see him do it again,” said Shelley.
Salem didn’t go down without a fight in the bottom of the seventh. After Oliver struck out the first batter, reliever Mason Amergian came on and struck out the first batter he faced before Caden Scanlon got hit by a pitch. He then advanced to third on a single to center field off the bat of Travis Schaufenbel, before the next Salem batter grounded out to end the game.
“Our three games (in the New Hampshire state finals) we have been down. We were down by three runs in game one and came back and won. We were down in game two and started to come back but fell short. Then game three, we were down by three runs with five outs to go and came back (to score 12 runs). We need to get a faster start, put runs on the board and play better defense. We’ll be ready to go (on Sunday).”
****
Maine 3, New Hampshire 0 (7 innings)
Maine: Rioux 3-1-0, Feehan 3-0-1, Amergian 3-1-0, Barker 2-0-1, Oliver 1-0-0, Piccone 2-0-1, Shelley 3-0-0, Brann 3-0-1, Gilmore 2-0-0, Hanlon 2-0-0, Deemer 1-0-0, Wescott 2-0-0, Pacenza 1-0-0, Beckwith 2-1-0. Totals: 30-3-4.
New Hampshire: Pelletier 2-0-0, Barry 2-0-0, Briggs 2-0-0, Castillo 2-0-0, Cardinale 2-0-0, Quinn 2-0-0, Torrens White 1-0-0, Makiej 2-0-1, Wiles 1-0-0, Griffin 2-0-0, Scanlon 1-0-0, Schaufenbel 2-0-1, Baillargeon 1-0-0. Totals: 22-0-2.
WP: Oliver 6.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 10 K; LP: Cardinale 1.1 IP, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K; RBI, Maine, Barker 2, Piccone.
