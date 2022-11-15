DERRY, N.H. -- For a sophomore in the Pinkerton Academy football program, Matt Morrison already had plenty on his plate.
The starting safety on defense and part-time home run hitter out of the backfield on offense eased into things nicely for the Astros, who play at top-seeded, defending state champion and chief rival Londonderry, Saturday (1 p.m.) in the Division I state semifinals.
But when junior captain Caden Michaud went out with an injury late against Brockton, things suddenly began to cook for Morrison. In a flash, things got serious.
Last week, Bishop Guertin experienced first-hand just how serious in the state quarters when Morrison opened the scoring with a dynamic 87-yard TD run.
After picking up 173 yards on the ground over the first eight games for the Astros, Morrison -- the Pinkerton third option now behind fullback Cole Yennaco and 1,000-yard man Jacob Albert -- has racked up 214 yards in the last three games.
“It’s been a fun experience to get more of the load on offense,” said Morrison. “I like to get the ball and do my best to get as many yards as I can.”
Morrison, a rare freshman to earn a varsity letter for coach Brian O’Reilly -- you can count them on two hands over the last 47 years -- comes from the best of stock.
His dad, Kevin, was an Astros legend in the 1990s, playing receiver and earning a scholarship to play at Northeasten. Now an assistant coach, Kevin is in the PA Athletic Hall of Fame, and Matt has heard all about it.
“I always get told my dad was a great player, and the team was really good,” said Matt -- with an emphasis on the word “always.”
“When I’m on the field, I’m focused out there, doing my thing. Hopefully after, I play up to his standards.”
And why not? Kevin’s Astros story is one of amazing lore, having not played football until his junior year.
Matt, on the other hand, has been football first for as long as he can remember, albeit in a pretty unique way.
After playing tackle football in the second-and-third grade, Matt stopped, his parents making the decision to allow his body to grow with an emphasis on safety.
Instead, he played flag football, year-round, without the contact through eighth grade.
He hit the field at Pinkerton, and getting back up to speed wasn’t much of a problem, not for a kid with his jets.
“From the aspect of being able to hit people again, I was really playing catch-up. I had to get used to taking hits again,” said Morrison, who has scored four TDs this year.
But that didn’t take long.
Morrison found himself on the field in varsity games last fall. And this year, he’s been right there in the spotlight.
Following last week’s win over Guertin, the 9-2 Astros have their sights set squarely on the No. 1 Lancers, who took out the Astros on Mack Plaque Weekend back in September, 31-7.
Pinkerton is banking on the fact that they are a better team than they were the last time.
“Last time we had a new team that was just learning their way around the offense,” Morrison said. “Londonderry is a tough opponent, definitely a very solid team.
“We have to block better, just have to stay focused, be aggressive, full speed, full time.”
