The Red Sox have some work to do with their starting rotation. Last season almost everyone got hurt and now Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill are all on the open market as free agents.
Yet as the Red Sox look to put 2022's last-place finish behind them, the club has a number of different paths it could follow.
Should Boston dive into the free agent market? Bring back its own guys? Lean on its younger players and entrust them with a bigger role in 2022? All of those approaches are on the table, and each come with their own pros and cons. So as the Hot Stove heats up, here are a couple of routes the Red Sox could take when it comes to assembling next season's starting rotation.
1. Keep the gang together: In this scenario the Red Sox re-sign some combination of Eovaldi, Wacha and Hill and try to roll with what last year's rotation was originally supposed to look like. I say "supposed to" because obviously we never actually saw Boston's rotation at full strength, and the brief periods of time where most of the group was healthy they generally pitched well.
A rotation led by Sale, Eovaldi and Wacha and with two of Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Paxton and maybe Hill filling the fourth and fifth spots could be quite formidable. The problem, as we saw last year, is you're taking on a lot of injury risk, as eight of those nine pitchers spent time on the injured list in 2022 and either have long-term durability concerns or are young pitchers who have never pitched a full season in the majors as a starter.
2. Hand the keys to the kids: This is arguably an even riskier strategy than the one laid out above, but it could also have the highest upside. Basically, rather than invest money in the starting rotation, the Red Sox instead use their considerable payroll flexibility on other priorities — re-sign Xander Bogaerts, extend Rafael Devers, make a run at Aaron Judge? — and trust their young talent to take a big step forward.
In this scenario, the Red Sox let their free agents walk and go into the season with a rotation consisting of Sale, Whitlock, Houck, Bello and either Pivetta or Paxton. There's a best case where Sale stays healthy and Whitlock, Houck and Bello all break out as top-line arms, but coming off a last-place finish this route would be borderline irresponsible. It's safe to presume the Red Sox will sign at least one starter, though who fits best is an interesting question.
3. Invest in a short-term, high-dollar arm: Knowing the club has so much young talent nearing the majors, perhaps the club's preferred approach will be to put a big down payment on a starter this year who won't tie up resources down the line.
The ideal candidate here is Justin Verlander, who despite being 39 and coming off Tommy John surgery just delivered one of the best seasons of his future Hall of Fame career. A rotation led by Sale and Verlander would give the Red Sox two Cy Young caliber arms and also take pressure off the younger pitchers as they continue to develop as starters.
4. Sign Japanese star Senga: In addition to possibly bringing back Eovaldi or signing another veteran free agent, the Red Sox could also return to a well that's proven bountiful in the past. Japanese star Koudai Senga has ranked among the Nippon Professional Baseball league's best pitchers over the past decade, and in 11 seasons he's posted a 2.59 ERA and 1.115 WHIP for his career. He also boasts a fastball that surpasses 100 mph and Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom recently described him as a super-talented and athletic pitcher with "a really impressive arm."
Like with any pitcher coming from Japan there is inherent risk over whether their game will translate to the MLB level, but given Senga's track record and the fact that he won't be subject to the Japanese posting system as an international free agent, he potentially offers the best combination of upside and value of any starting pitcher on the market.
5. Empty the coffers: This seems most unlikely given how it would run counter to Bloom's modus operandi up to this point, but with so much to spend we can't rule out the possibility that the Red Sox throw caution to the wind and start throwing money at the top free agents on the market.
Jacob deGrom? Carlos Rodon? Chris Bassitt? Verlander? Nothing is off the table. Suppose the Red Sox sign two of those names, team them with Sale, Whitlock and Bello and go into 2023 with potentially the best starting rotation in baseball. That would be pretty cool, right?
This route feels unlikely, but only because we've gotten so used to the Red Sox perceived "penny pinching" over the past three years. If the Red Sox front office decides it's ready to make a statement, boldly going out and assembling an elite starting rotation wouldn't be a bad way to change the conversation.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
