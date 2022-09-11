If Tom Brady was doing what he was supposed to be doing by now — retired and tanning on some Brazilian beach or selling TB12 health/nutrition manuals — this would be different.
But Brady is 45 years old, fresh off being named the No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100, voted on by players, with a seventh ring, and he doesn’t appear to be going away soon.
That’s not easy to take in New England: Brady still playing like Brady.
So Bill Belichick is not only in a race against time — he turned 70 in April — but there is extra pressure to get this Patriots rebuild done sooner rather than later.
Two years without Brady were not as bad as we sometimes make it out to be — 7-9 with Cam Newton during COVID, with several key players opting out, and 10-7 last year with a rookie quarterback.
Not good, obviously. But not terrible either.
Which brings us to today, opening Sunday of 2022, and your New England Patriots.
If there were a vote taken this morning, I’d guess “Negativity” would beat “Positivity” in a landslide, say 65% to 35%.
I get it. Admittedly, it hasn’t looked good around here for a while. and I’m going back to December of 2021.
The Patriots defense couldn’t stop anybody, other than the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars and the offense has looked disjointed and confused.
The overall summation of the 2022 Patriots roster seems to be this:
There are several good to very good players, a small handful of elite players, and too many “decent” players. Star power, though, seems to be lacking.
Is defensive lineman Christian Barmore going to be a star? Can the offensive line hold up, particularly if there is one major injury? Was Matthew Judon’s disappearing act in December and January the exception or the rule?
Then there are the coaching issues, too, as in two guys are overseeing the offense and two guys are overseeing the defense in some apparent co-coordinator positions.
The NFL is a cookie cutter league with every day of the week a repeat of the week before — Sunday play, Monday look at film, Tuesday off, Wednesday look ahead to Sunday, Thursday pads practice, Friday situational stuff, Saturday walk-though … rinse and repeat.
That means one offensive coordinator and one defensive coordinator.
But things are different in New England, as you know, as in press conferences, information lockdown and, of course, the winning.
What the Patriots do have that is “typical” among all successful teams is an elite head coach and a potential franchise quarterback.
Remember, the NFL players voted Mac Jones No. 85 among the top 100 players and 13th overall among quarterbacks.
The 13th spot in the 2022 QB list is not “living legend” status, but after one year he is entering the conversation.
He over-performed compared to his 2021 draft brethren before him — all were disappointments — and he had his moments of goodness last year.
But it’s not just the numbers with Jones. It’s the excitement he exudes. Others seem to want to follow him.
That’s not normal. There are only about 10 of those quarterbacks, if not less.
Then, of course most of all, there is the Belichick factor.
If Belichick is still the head coach/football CEO guy most of us believe he is, the Patriots have 0.0 chance of being a 7-win team.
Of course, that means winning today in Miami, which has never been easy, even for Brady.
But I believe it happens.
The Patriots are not going to be pretty in 2022. But they will battle as a middler team that creeps into the playoff picture.
Can the Patriots win 10 games? Absolutely. But the scores won’t be sexy a lot of fourth quarter stress.
The schedule is difficult, but not impossible to maneuver, especially in Miami today and Pittsburgh next Sunday.
I’m betting on Belichick and Jones to buck the critics. and get this ship straighted out a bit.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
