Malden Catholic Director of Athletics, William Raycraft, has announced that Malden Catholic High School has hired John Walsh, a 1998 MC graduate, to head its varsity boys basketball program.
“It is an incredible opportunity to return to my alma mater and lead a program with the history and tradition of Malden Catholic basketball,” stated Walsh. “MC is a school that not only embraces athletics, but also truly cares about the growth of their students and that goes well beyond the court and classroom.”
Walsh emerged out of a very strong pool of applicants and is one of the most exciting and winningest coaches in the Commonwealth. "Coach Walsh has built fantastic programs both at Central Catholic and Danvers High School and is backed by the integrity, discipline and undeniable toughness he instills in his student-athletes. I am confident he will lead this program the right way, and ultimately take the team to the Catholic Conference and MIAA distinction," said Raycraft.
“Coach Walsh brings with him a wealth of knowledge, passion and enthusiasm, and we are thrilled to have him return home to MC,” Raycraft added. “He understands our mission, embodies the core values of the school and the athletic department. And, I am confident he will make an instant positive connection with our student-athletes.”
John Walsh has compiled a 175-39 record in 9 seasons as a head coach. He most recently served as head coach at Central Catholic the previous 3 seasons (2017-20) where he led the Raiders program to the MVC Championship as Division I North Finalist and earned MVC Coach of the Year in 2019.
Prior to Central Catholic, Coach Walsh earned three state championships as head coach at Danvers High School and was honored with (3) NEC, (3) Salem News, (2) Boston Globe, Boston Herald and ESPN Boston Coach of the Year honors.
