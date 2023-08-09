BRISTOL, CT., — There are only 24 hours in a day. This last month, that has not be enough for Salem Little League All-Stars manager Steve Quinn. Not even close.
“I don’t sleep very much,” said Quinn.
Nobody could blame him with his incredibly busy day-to-day summer schedule.
Quinn’s got a lot on his plate. He’s managing the Salem All-Stars team that is two wins away from youth baseball nirvana — Williamsport, Pa. and the Little League World Series.
But that’s only part of his story and his need for time management. The same with his assistants.
“My brain goes a million miles per hour, so it’s tough sometimes trying to fall asleep,” he said.
Tired? Sure. Cranky without the proper sleep? No chance.
“I’m having the time of my life,” he said.
Besides leading Salem to Wednesday’s New England Regional semifinal game against Canton, Mass. – coming after winning district and state titles in New Hampshire the previous two weeks – and now needing two more wins to get to Williamsport, Pa., Quinn is in his sixth year on the SYB Board of Directors. In addition to that, he coaches the Salem Middle School Senior Division Tackle Football team, while serving as the league’s Equipment Manager.
“Our football team is having full practices right now and I feel bad that we’re not there this week. They are down to two coaches right now and are missing seven players, who are here on this baseball team,” he said, noting that in the winter he coaches a travel basketball league team. “I have been neglecting my duties as the League’s Equipment Manager, but thankfully the rest of the board has been picking me up.”
Oh yes, there is that other, sort of important duty. His full-time job.
Quinn, 46, is a Senior Manager at Empower Retirement Company, where he manages a group of people who are contacts for million-dollar retirement firms.
Then there is his other highly important gigs, husband to wife Kelly and father to son Jack, Salem’s centerfielder.
“Yeah it’s a lot,” he said with a laugh.
“I’m very fortunate. My boss has two daughters and he coached them when they played softball so he totally understands,” said Quinn. “They give me tons of freedom and flexibility. When I told him what I was doing, he was really psyched and said that he’s happy that I’m down here and also jealous that he never was able to do that as a coach.”
On Tuesday – a day off from Salem competing in a game – Quinn woke up two hours early to spent time working on his laptop and then taking a four-mile jog around the Bristol, Conn. “campus.”
“I run four miles every day,” he said. “I do it to clear my head and think. It helps me keep calm and it helps me be a better person.”
After the morning jog on Tuesday was practice and an hour session in the batting cages. From there, the entire Salem team was taking a two-hour ride to Cranston, R.I. to watch the Salem 10-year-old team compete in their regional tournament. During the drive to Cranston, Quinn planned on watching last night’s game between Canton and Maine, so he could help the team prepare for Wednesday’s game.
“You always want the kids and the teams to be prepared. If they weren’t prepared and they lose, that’s not their fault. That’s your fault as a coaching staff,” he said.
Quinn, though, doesn’t own the patent on being busy right now. His staff, which includes Jim Briggs and Matt Barry, who are both working on the road and finding time for his family.
Briggs is the team’s first base coach, who also calls the pitches. Off the field he works in finance and analytics for a big insurance company.
Barry who coaches third base, is the Principal at the Woodbury Middle School, where all of current ballplayers attend, including his son Matty. Currently the Woodbury School is going under a 49.6 million dollar massive renovation. Francis Schaufenbil is the team’s fourth coach, but can’t be on the bench due to the three coach limit rule.
“Jim and Matt are also extremely busy. We’re all working here. We can’t leave here, so your work still has to get done,” said Quinn.
Collectively, the three of them work extremely well together, providing structure and discipline, teaching the kids the game, and also having their share of fun.
“(The three of us) are all close and we’re friends off the field,” said Quinn. “We have a collaborative approach with everything that we do. All three of our kids play all of the same sports except Rowan (Briggs) doesn’t play football, but every decision that we make is a team effort. If I go out there and change line-ups or something, I don’t do it without them. If one of us sees something, we meet and talk about it and make a decision. Very rarely do we ever disagree. It’s great, it’s collaborative and we hang out off the field. It’s also great to hang at all of the fields together with all of our kids playing the same sports and all of them being friends as well.”
“They are hard working and dedicated to Salem Youth Baseball,” added Salem Youth Baseball president Adam Abbas. “All three of the coaches on staff have wonderful families as well. Their kids all have great decorum and exemplary sportsmanship.”
All three also agree about one common aspect when it comes to coaching.
“It’s all about competing,” said Quinn. “You compete in your whole life for everything. You compete for a job, you compete for grades in school and you compete in sports. So at that young age, we try to teach the kids how to work hard and how to go after things. We try to get them ready for any kind of competition that they are going to face, obviously here with baseball. The best player plays shortstop so if you want to play shortstop, you need to work at it and show us that you can play during practice. By teaching them about competition, these kids want to compete, they want to get better and they want to win games. You teach that environment and the kids compete and you see (results and success).”
Competition, said Quinn, is what fuels him.
Growing up in Burlington, Mass., he attended Austin Prep in Reading where he played football and ran track, before moving on to play football at Merrimack College. He ventured back to Austin Prep and was a coach for those same programs before stopping in 2004. He picked coaching back up when Jack started playing T-ball and flag football.
Between all of those seasons and years of coaching, as well as work and family life, Quinn said it’s rare that he finds the time to get sleep, or to have some “down time.”
“When you get to a point where you actually have a night off from doing something,” he noted, “it’s weird just to sit down and watch television.”
You can follow Jamie Pote on Twitter at @JamiePote
