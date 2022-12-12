Throughout this past year the Boston Red Sox have expressed a desire to bring the MLB All-Star Game back to Fenway Park. The city last hosted 23 years ago in 1999, and since then nearly every other MLB club has hosted the game — a few more than once — while the historic stadium itself has been completely transformed through a series of extensive renovations.
Speaking to reporters at the Winter Meetings in San Diego last Tuesday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the Red Sox will be considered for an upcoming All-Star Game, but also that they’ll face stiff competition.
“We’re lucky,” Manfred said. “This is in the category of an embarrassment of riches. We have a number of really good cities that are very interested in having All-Star Games, cities that would allow us an opportunity to raise the profile of the game and we’re going to try to make the best decision that we can.”
Next year’s All-Star Game will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, the 2024 game will be played at the Texas Rangers’ new Globe Life Field, and in 2026 the Philadelphia Phillies will host the game at Citizens Bank Park in recognition of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. That leaves 2025, 2027 and beyond up for grabs.
As for who could be next in line for an All-Star Game, Manfred isn’t lying when he says he has a lot of great options to choose from.
Manfred confirmed that the Chicago Cubs have also expressed interest, and they have a similar case as Boston given that Wrigley Field has also seen extensive upgrades in recent years, only the Cubs haven’t hosted since 1990. Other likely possibilities include the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays, who also haven’t hosted since before the Red Sox last did in 1999, and the Atlanta Braves, who last hosted in 2000 at old Turner Field and were originally scheduled to host the 2021 game at the new Truist Park before the game was moved in response to Georgia’s controversial new voting laws.
A decision on the 2025 All-Star Game site likely won’t come until next summer.
Oakland’s stadium situation coming to a head
Two other clubs, the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays, also haven’t hosted an All-Star Game since the Red Sox last did in 1999, and that won’t change unless their longstanding stadium issues are resolved. Oakland’s in particular has dragged on for years and Manfred told reporters in San Diego that if the City of Oakland doesn’t approve a new stadium within the next year, the club will likely have no choice but to relocate.
“We’re past any reasonable timeline for the situation in Oakland to be resolved,” Manfred said. “If you read the Collective Bargaining Agreement you know there’s kind of a natural trigger in there, I think it’s Jan. 15, 2024, so they need to have a deal by then so this is a very important year. If Oakland wants to keep the A’s they need to figure out a way to get a deal in front of the A’s that’s acceptable to John Fisher.”
That natural trigger refers to the date the A’s revenue-sharing exemption expires. If they don’t have a binding agreement for a new ballpark by then, in Oakland or elsewhere, the club will go from a recipient club in MLB’s revenue-sharing program to a paying one.
The A’s have played in the aging Oakland Coliseum since 1968 and have spent much of the past two decades working to secure a new, modern facility. The best and likely last chance for the club to remain in the Bay Area is a proposal to build a new 34,000-seat ballpark at Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland, but negotiations have stalled and in October the city missed a key deadline.
The club is also exploring a move to Las Vegas, and Manfred confirmed that the A’s would not have to pay a relocation fee if that comes to pass.
The other club with an uncertain stadium situation, the Rays, recently submitted a proposal for a $1 billion domed facility in St. Petersburg adjacent to the existing Tropicana Field. The stadium would be part of a larger redevelopment of the area, which would also reportedly include more than 5,700 housing units, 1.4 million square feet of office space, 300,000 square feet of retail space, 700 hotel rooms and a 2,500-seat entertainment venue.
If approved the Rays would move in for the 2028 season. The club’s current lease at Tropicana Field expires in 2027 and prior to this latest proposal the club had explored numerous other stadium sites in the Tampa Bay region, as well as a split-season concept that would have had the Rays play home games in both Florida and Montreal.
Manfred has said in the past he hopes to explore MLB expansion at some point in the future, but only after the A’s and Rays stadium situations are resolved.
Odds and ends
Among the other topics covered by Manfred during his press conference, the commissioner confirmed that progress is being made on the Los Angeles Angels sale and he’s hopeful a deal will be completed by Opening Day. He did not have any updates on the sale of the Washington Nationals.
Regarding ongoing litigation between members of the Angelos family, who own the Baltimore Orioles, Manfred said he isn’t concerned about the club’s future in Baltimore and is comfortable with how the club is being run.
Asked about the possible implementation of Automated Ball-Strike system for the 2024 season, Manfred declined to speculate but said MLB learned a lot about the system last year and expects it will learn more this year before any decisions are made about using it in the big leagues.
Manfred also confirmed that MLB has finalized the sale of its remaining shares of BAMTech, a streaming service technology company, to the Walt Disney Co. for $900 million. He said the money has been received and will be going out to clubs before the end of the year, after which they will be free to use the proceeds however they like.
